Diebold Nixdorf Issues Comprehensive Report on ESG Performance and Priorities

HUDSON, Ohio , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today issued its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, which can be found at the company's newly updated ESG website at www.dieboldnixdorf.com/en-us/about-us/esg.

Prepared within the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Framework, the 2021 Diebold Nixdorf ESG report highlights the strides the company made throughout the year in environmental stewardship, global citizenship and corporate governance. Diebold Nixdorf's ESG program is a key foundational element of the company's global operational structure and helps define its culture by encompassing three main components:

Planet , focusing on key environmental areas, including climate change, sustainable products, sustainable field operations, materials used, waste produced and resource management. In 2021, we promoted recycling, focused on using environmentally sustainable materials in our products and solutions, and worked to reduce our carbon footprint, use of energy and other resources.

People , prioritizing social imperatives, including diversity and inclusion, our continued COVID-19 response, global citizenship, financial inclusion, human rights, and health and safety. In 2021, we continued to build upon our employee-focused initiatives, commitment to corporate giving, and diversity and inclusion initiatives, while also providing needed support within communities where we operate.

Performance, maintaining best practices in corporate governance at the board of directors and leadership levels, as well as across our code of business ethics, enterprise risk management, and cybersecurity and data privacy. In 2021, we introduced a Global Sustainability Council to oversee our sustainability and ESG strategies, policies and programs, and report progress on KPIs and other developments.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "A key component of our mission as a company is to work as a caring and kind corporate citizen that recognizes how an organization touches and impacts the world around it. In 2021, our company continued to build its ESG program and made solid progress, especially against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment. We are very proud of our accomplishments into 2022, and we continue to do our work the right way, adhering to our highest values with great care for our people, partners, stakeholders and the world around us."

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

