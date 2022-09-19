InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Keep Ice Cubes from Freezing Together (DAE-572)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to keep ice cubes separated for ease in removal from the freezer or cooler," said an inventor, from East Bethel, Minn., "so I invented the KUBE KEEPER. My design provides added convenience and peace of mind knowing that ice cubes will not stick together."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent ice cubes from freezing together. In doing so, it ensures that individual ice cubes are easily accessible. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the hassle of trying to separate ice cubes. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, hotels, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAE-572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp