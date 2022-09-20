Equifax Launches I-9 Management Solution in the Clover® App Market

Expanding Small and Medium Business Access to Award-Winning Services from Equifax Workforce Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced that small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) using the Clover® point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) will have simplified access to award-winning I-9 Management services from Equifax. Available via the Clover App Market, the I-9 Management App offers SMBs a mobile-friendly solution that helps streamline capture of Form I-9 requirements, employee verification and remote onboarding.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

All employers, regardless of size, must meet the same requirements under federal law to complete and retain the Form I-9 for every employee. This can be cumbersome for smaller companies or independently run businesses that may not have a dedicated HR team. The Equifax I-9 Management solution provides an easier and more automated way to help stay on top of the ever-changing requirements.

"Because our I-9 Management services are available on the Clover App Market, we're meeting SMBs where they're already running their businesses, making it more convenient than ever for them to access our solutions," said Maria Hayes, Vice President, Digital Strategy at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "This is one more way we are helping employers maintain onboarding requirements while getting new hires to work quickly."

The suite of I-9 Management services from Equifax is trusted by thousands of large and small employers nationwide who place a premium on the new hire onboarding experience. The mobile-friendly I-9 Management platform allows for a more accurate, faster and easier capture of the Form I-9 requirements, all while keeping a detailed audit trail. Through the Clover App Market, businesses that use Clover will also be able to add on the integrated E-Verify process and I-9 Anywhere® remote onboarding functionality.

"Making value-added solutions available through Clover is another way we go beyond the point of sale to give business owners quicker and easy access to capabilities they need to run their business," said Will Karczewski, Chief Operating Officer at Clover. "Access to the market-leading workforce management capabilities in the Equifax I-9 Management App will help simplify how businesses using Clover are able to onboard new employees."

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes over $234 billion in annualized payment volume.

Clover customers can access I-9 Management services today on the Clover App Market . For more information on I-9 services from Equifax Workforce Solutions, visit our website .

The launch of the I-9 Management App adds to the strategic relationship Fiserv and Equifax announced earlier this year.

ABOUT EQUIFAX

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax Workforce Solutions

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.