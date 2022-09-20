Innovative Products from Taiwan Captivate New York Audience at Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous red symbol of excellence is coming to New York City. Taiwan Excellence is an awards label that recognizes the top products coming out of Taiwan annually. As a part of their 2022 world tour, Taiwan Excellence is breaking records by making an awe-inspiring stop at one of the world's most famous landmarks. For the very first time, a creative link made between two Times Square billboard screens, producing a jaw-dropping experience for all visitors. The iconic One Times Square Billboard watched by millions worldwide during the New Year's Eve countdown is seamlessly connected with the ABC Supersign, creating a unique interactive 3D show. (Campaign Video on YouTube )

Taiwan Excellence, The world-famous red symbol of excellence is coming to New York City. (PRNewswire)

Dynamic Storytelling with 3D Experience

A gorgeous blue sky with fluffy white clouds sets the scene. Jade Mountain, the quintessential symbol of Taiwan's natural environment sits majestically, while the eye-catching Taiwan Excellence logo is launched into the clouds. The 3D logo weaves its way in and out of different scenes that symbolize the international reach of Taiwan's innovative products. People passing by will marvel at the different 3D animations as they fly between the two panels, symbolizing the friendship between Taiwan and America.

The streets of New York City will be lit up with Taiwan Excellence, along with an excellent concept behind it, bringing everyday excellence to lives of the people. Audiences will leave Times Square with a strong impression for Taiwan's creative power and innovative product design. The campaign will be at Times Square in New York City from September 19 to September 25, with a record-making link-up show on September 19 and September 24.

Achieve Everyday Excellence

Focusing on four major areas of product excellence, the coveted Taiwan Excellence award is given to products that are innovating in research and development, design, quality, and marketing. As an international hub for design and technology, Taiwan is home to many of the world's top brands. With the Taiwan Excellence awards, every year a professional multi-disciplinary team of jurors select the best Taiwanese products.

This October, a selection of the 2022 Taiwan Excellence award-winning products will be showcased in Washington, D.C., at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Drift away into an Immersive Future at the very first 'Taiwan Excellence Immersion Pavilion' and discover many top design-oriented lifestyle solutions. For more information, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Expo USA 2022 , and the Taiwan Excellence Instagram .

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

For more information and campaign visuals and videos, please download it here .

David Wei Ding, Director of the Taiwan Investment and Trade Office and Amy Tsai, Director at Taiwan Trade Center, New York joined campaign to cheers Taiwan Excellence and celebrate the award-winning Taiwan Excellence brands and products. (PRNewswire)

The streets of New York City, lit up with Taiwan Excellence, along with an excellent concept behind it, bringing everyday excellence to lives of the people. (PRNewswire)

