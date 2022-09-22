Clio is the Category Leader in Legal Practice Management Software, G2 Ranking Reports

Clio achieved the highest score in a comparison of 130 legal practice management products





BURNABY, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leader in cloud-based legal technology, today announced that G2's Fall 2022 Grid Report for Legal Practice Management has ranked Clio #1 in Market Presence for the fourteenth consecutive quarter. The report highlights a continuing trend of high customer satisfaction and advocacy amongst users of legal practice management solutions. Clio received the highest scores in market presence and leadership, based on user experiences collected on the review site, and data aggregated from online sources.

"The G2 report reiterates Clio's market dominance as the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal software and we are extremely proud of our ranking," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Clio's success stems from our focus to do right by our customers. We're focused on simplifying tedious and critical legal workflows so lawyers can have more time to do what they do best—practice law."

"And we're growing our technology together with our customers," continued Jack. "Their input has led directly to our expanded product platform which includes built-in credit card and eCheck payment processing, text messaging, desktop-based document management, and our popular Clio for Clients mobile app. We appreciate the thousands of customers that worked alongside us this past quarter as we continue raising the bar for legaltech innovation."

Clio was first named category leader in Spring 2018 with the highest combined score among all legal practice management companies. Customers rank Clio high on end-to-end solutions, workflow, mobility, and customer service.

Recent reviews include validated reviewers and verified current users collected in the last six months:

"As a tech-forward accounting firm specializing in working with small law firms, we have worked with many different cloud-based legal practice management tools, and Clio is definitely the industry leader in the space. Not only does Clio have the most robust platform out there (backed by the most investor dollars in the space), they are regularly making product enhancements, and they provide high-quality support." - Mark K.





"Clio provides a "one-stop-shop" for all of my legal practice management needs, including but not limited to invoicing, generating statements of accounts, running reports, and accepting online payments. I particularly like the billing functions and ability to control matter numbering." - Brady M.





We love using Clio for all of its inclusive features so we can do all our business in one platform. Emailing out bills every month, plus entering our time in is so easy and efficient through Clio. Clio is super user-friendly. Our whole firm has benefited from changing over to Clio. - Emily L.





"Clio is a dynamic platform that continues to evolve and meet the changing needs of legal professionals. It is my legal practice all in one place - from calendaring to onboarding, secure client portals, billing, and payment. I can take my practice wherever I am!" - Laura G.

"Our approach is truly unique in this industry," said Jonathan Watson, CTO of Clio. "We are entirely focused on the success of our customers and by extension, their clients' experience. Clio's technology helps lawyers run their firms exactly how it suits them along with the support of our world class customer support team. To see Clio lead the G2 Grid further underscores our deep rooted value that customer success comes first."

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products— Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw —to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com .

