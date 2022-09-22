PHILLIPS LYTLE ACCELERATES TALENT-DRIVEN GROWTH PLANS, ADDING 26 NEW ATTORNEYS ACROSS OFFICE LOCATIONS

Recent hiring surge is fueling firm's growth, as it meets the ever-evolving needs of its clients, enters new markets and launches new practice teams

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced it has added 26 new attorneys across its office locations over the last four months, as the firm accelerated its aggressive, talent-driven growth strategy. These appointments bolster Phillips Lytle's teams in the Albany, Buffalo, Chicago, New York City and Rochester markets. Since January, the firm has hired 34 attorneys, a massive expansion that has further strengthened several practice areas and surpassed the firm's own ambitious expectations for the year.

"Our rapid growth has been driven by our work to identify and hire top legal talent who share our firm's values and have proven their abilities to deliver what clients expect from Phillips Lytle," said Kevin M. Hogan, Managing Partner for Phillips Lytle. "Their tremendous expertise and skill sets will strengthen our reputation as a leader in providing superior service to clients across the markets we serve. It is an honor to introduce these individuals as members of our firm, and we expect their addition will make an immediate impact."

Newly appointed attorneys, listed alphabetically alongside their title and practice group, include:

Lauren M. Adornetto — Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Anthony J. Barone, Jr. — Senior Counsel, Corporate

Rosario Chetta — Special Counsel, Litigation

Timothy Cronin — Associate, Litigation

Flora D. Donovan — Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Nicholas P. Fedorka — Associate, Litigation

Eric Robert Freiman — Associate, Litigation

Lucas A. Hammill — Associate, Litigation

Adam D. Herron — Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Mughees Jamal Jan — Associate, Litigation

Diana E. Konik — Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Allen Major — Senior Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Olivia M. Mullen — Associate, Land, Environment & Energy

Emma P. Murphy — Associate, Litigation

Paula P. Plaza — Associate, Litigation

Zabrina V. Reich — Partner, Corporate

Louis Q. Reynolds — Associate, Corporate

Ryan P. Schelwat — Associate, Litigation

Jessica M. Senske — Associate, Litigation

Dorothy Shuldman — Associate, Corporate

Tyler J. Skretny — Associate, Litigation

Mitchell P. Snyder — Associate, Litigation

Michael R. Staszkiw , CIPP/US — Associate, Litigation

Lauren E. Weber — Associate, Litigation

Sungyeop Woo — Associate, Banking & Financial Services

John R. Worth — Partner, Litigation

"This talented group of attorneys has expanded our firm's expertise in several key practice areas, while also opening opportunities to expand into new markets," Mr. Hogan added. "We're excited about the progress we've made, and we're determined to keep pushing forward. Phillips Lytle will continue its hiring plans in the months ahead."

Among the newly hired attorneys, John R. Worth, an experienced Chicago-based litigator, joined Phillips Lytle as a partner to help open and lead its new Chicago office; and Zabrina V. Reich and Anthony J. Barone, Jr. came on after they brought their boutique immigration practice into Phillips Lytle, expanding the firm's expertise within a growing legal space.

Complementing Mr. Hogan's leadership, Phillips Lytle's talent-driven growth strategy has been guided by Jeffrey B. Schwartz and Kristen M. Birmingham, who have taken on the added responsibilities of lateral recruitment partners. Together, they are executing the firm's efforts to expand its expertise and diversity through the attraction, retention and development of top legal talent, while also recruiting boutique law firms and specialty practices in existing and new markets.

"What's most exciting about the talent we've added at Phillips Lytle is that it's accelerating the growth of each of our office locations, from Buffalo and Rochester to Albany and New York City to our newest office in Chicago — and we're really just getting started," Mr. Schwartz said.

"We are successfully recruiting attorneys who are dedicated to bringing passion and strategic thinking to meet our clients' needs and business objectives," Ms. Birmingham said. "They're attracted by the opportunities our firm can provide to entrepreneurial attorneys, rising legal stars and lawyers who want to lean into practice areas they're passionate about. It's the value we offer talented attorneys who share our commitment to client service excellence and innovation in service delivery."

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

