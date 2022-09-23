Caseware Expands Global Footprint with the Acquisition of its Strategic Partner and Software Distributor Audicon

Leading auditing and analytics company Audicon of Germany joins Caseware to bring the next generation of innovation and technology to customers worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Caseware , the global SaaS leader for accounting, analytics and audit, announced today that it has acquired Audicon GmbH (along with Audicon Technologies GmbH and Audicon S.R.L, collectively "Audicon"), a leading provider of software solutions and services related to audit, risk and compliance. With more than 25 years of service and more than 140 employees, Audicon has offices in Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, Germany, and Cluj, Romania.

Caseware Logo (CNW Group/CaseWare International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our acquisition of Audicon continues our journey to establish Caseware as the industry's performance leader in accounting software and global partner of choice," says Caseware CEO David Osborne. "We're continuously looking to strengthen our solutions offered to our customers and with the addition of Audicon, Caseware can provide expanded opportunities within the German-speaking market as well as gain an increased presence within Europe and other international markets. The combination of Audicon's deep methodical and technical expertise with Caseware's legacy of trust and track record of innovation is a win-win for all stakeholders."

More than 90 of the top-selling German companies rely on Audicon's solutions. In the field of municipal audits, Audicon has been supporting auditors and treasurers in the audit of duplicate annual financial statements for more than 12 years. Additionally, the users of Audicon software solutions include more than 45,000 customs and tax auditors.

"We're excited to formally join the Caseware family after being a trusted partner for more than two decades," says Audicon Managing Director Jörg Fuhrmann. "Our shared values of innovation, customer excellence, trust and collaboration make this an ideal partnership. Together, we will lead this transformative next chapter of accounting and auditing software."

Audicon Managing Director Michael Schleupen adds: "For more than 30 years, Caseware has shown that having the right platform, tools and support backed by strong partners and innovation is the framework for success. We are looking forward to collaborating more closely as part of Caseware on new cloud-based solutions including analytics and other applications."

"Our customers trust in our competent advice, efficient solutions and innovative software," says Audicon Managing Director Axel Zimmerman. "Caseware is the perfect partner to take our business to the next era of opportunity that allows us to innovate further and develop the best possible products and optimal services our clients need."

Audicon is Caseware's fourth acquisition in Europe of a former distribution partner, with prior acquisitions including Auditware (UK), FSR - Danske Revisorer (Denmark), and Caseware Netherlands B.V. (The Netherlands).

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare equips over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages with innovative solutions.

About Audicon

Audicon is a leading provider of software solutions and services related to audit, risk and compliance. They have been a Caseware distributor for more than 25 years. Audicon maintains locations in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart (Germany) and Cluj (Romania) and has a well-developed, worldwide sales and cooperation partner network.

