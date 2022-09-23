HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages GrafTech International (EAF) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Investigation:

GrafTech is one of the world's largest suppliers of graphite electrodes used in electric-arc steelmaking, a fast-growing part of the steel industry because of its relatively low costs and more environmentally friendly setup.

The investigation focuses on GrafTech's past assurances that its graphite electrode facilities (including GrafTech, Mexico's Monterrey, Mexico facility which is reportedly responsible for about 25% of GrafTech's total production) provide unique competitive advantages and that it can continue to open up incremental capacity in Monterrey. The company has also assured investors that it minimizes its environmental footprint and that it focuses on Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives.

GrafTech's assurances may have come under question on Sept. 16, 2022, when it disclosed that on Sept. 15, 2022 Mexican regulators visited the Monterrey facility to review the facility's environmental and operating permits, instructed the facility to wind down operations within 7 days, and determined that GrafTech Mexico's operating license was no longer in effect.

This news sent the price of GrafTech shares down more than 8% lower on Sept. 19, 2022, wiping out over $100 million of shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether GrafTech misrepresented its ability to produce more product in Monterrey and its ESG policies and procedures," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GrafTech should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EAF@hbsslaw.com.

