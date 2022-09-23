Huawei Launches the MiniFTTO Solution, Dedicated for Small and Micro Campuses

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei hosted the "F5G Industry Practice, Building New-Gen Connectivity" Summit, where Huawei launched the MiniFTTO solution for small and micro campus scenarios. Huawei works with partners to bring optimal experience to small and micro enterprises, commercial villas, kindergartens, community clinics and convenience stores.

Zhou Tao, Director, Huawei Enterprise Optical Product Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, said, "In 2020, we released the FTTO (Fiber To The Office) solution, which is mainly used in office campuses, hospitals, hotels, and universities. In just two years, we have more than 6000 application cases worldwide. Today, we officially launch the Huawei MiniFTTO solution to provide high-quality campus networks for small and micro campuses, with the purpose of enabling more small and micro campuses to enjoy benefits of all optical technology development."

The Huawei MiniFTTO solution is customized for small and micro campuses. It is applicable to small and micro enterprises, commercial villas, kindergartens, clinics, and convenience stores. The Huawei MiniFTTO solution is based on F5G (fifth-generation fixed communications network) technology and uses fiber as the communication medium, featuring simplified deployment, easy O&M, and superior experience.

Superior experience: The Huawei MiniFTTO solution provides an innovative five-in-one main gateway, providing downlink 2.5 Gbit/s bandwidth and supporting 300 connections on the entire network. The solution provides gigabit speeds in both wired and wireless modes, making gigabit available anywhere. Wall plate and indoor settled optical APs support Wi-Fi 6 and provide 10 Mbit/s bandwidth for 32 devices, delivering gigabit wireless access with performance 14% higher than the industry average. Desktop, panel, and box-type optical terminals provide wired gigabit access.

Simplified Deployment: Huawei's innovative highly integrated five-in-one gateway integrates firewall, router, AC, single-fiber networking, and centralized power supply capabilities, reducing equipment deployment space by 85%. To address the difficulties in powering optical terminals in small and micro campus networks, Huawei innovatively introduces the power over fiber (PoF) technology, which integrates the fiber and power cable into one cable to provide remote power for optical terminals in plug-and-play mode.

Easy O&M: The Huawei MiniFTTO solution supports web-based management for one-click fault locating and Wi-Fi optimization by regular technicians without the need for professional skills.

