First Integration Between Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Research and Provision Provides Integrated U.S. Domestic Tax Rates

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the addition of integrated U.S. domestic tax rates within Bloomberg Tax Provision. This enhancement is the first integration of Bloomberg Tax Research and Bloomberg Tax Provision. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit http://onb-tax.com/Y3Hh50KTgbO.

Integrating tax technical expertise and intelligence into Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's software products, the new enhancement to Bloomberg Tax Provision makes it easy for users to keep track of the latest tax rate changes and update tax rates quickly and easily within the software, with limited manual effort.

Tax rate data is currently available for federal, all U.S. states, Washington, DC, and New York City. Future rate deliveries will include foreign tax rates from Bloomberg Tax Research.

"The newest enhancement to Bloomberg Tax Provision is the first step in what will be robust connection between Bloomberg Tax Research and other products, such as Bloomberg Tax Provision," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "These integrations will reduce manual effort and save time for Bloomberg Tax & Accounting users."

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

