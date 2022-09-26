NuggMD Launches in Vermont Just Days Before Recreational Sales Begin

NuggMD's video telehealth platform connects state-licensed medical marijuana doctors to their patients for affordable, safe online evaluations.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for just $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over 1,000,000 patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans.

NuggMD's founders hope to increase awareness of Vermont's MMJ program benefits. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to other states," says Collin Mann, CEO and co-founder of NuggMD. "As of June, roughly 0.6% of the state population enrolled. Compare that to over 9% of Oklahomans and nearly 5% of Mainers."

NuggMD-Vermont is launching just days before Flora Cannabis' recreational sales begin on Oct. 1, 2022.

"Some think it's counterintuitive to launch a medical cannabis platform right before legal sales start," says NuggMD co-founder and CMO Alex Milligan, "but it's not. California has allowed recreational since 2016 and still has nearly 2 million patients. Most don't even register with the state for tax benefits. They're interested in other benefits of having a recommendation."

"The biggest benefit is having a doctor to guide you," says NuggMD co-founder and COO Kam Babazade. "Marijuana is very intimidating to newcomers. It's hard to know which mode of administration and dosages to take."

Babazade also stresses the other benefits, which will be significant:

Exemption from 20% recreational cannabis taxes,

Purchase and possess twice as much cannabis as recreational users (2oz vs. 1oz),

No potency cap (recreational is limited to 30%THC in flower and 60%THC in other products), and

Home delivery and curbside pickup options for patients only.

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. They've connected over 1,00,000 patients with medical marijuana doctors face-to-face via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore their options in their journey to wellness. For information, visit nuggmd.com/vermont .

View original content:

SOURCE NuggMD