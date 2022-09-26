VESTA TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING EQUITY CONFERENCES

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Real Estate Corporation, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading industrial real estate companies in Mexico, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- BTG Pactual LATAM CEO Conference 2022 in New York. The conference will be held at the InterContinental NY Barclays Hotel and Vesta will participate in the conference on October 11, 12 and 13, 2022.
- Bank of America 2022 Mexico Year Ahead. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Mexico City Hotel and Vesta will participate in the conference on November 9 and 10, 2022.
- UBS 2022 Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conference. The conference will be held at the UBS offices in London, located at 5 Broadgate EC2M 2QS. Vesta will participate in the conference on November 29 and 30, 2022
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of June 30, 2022, Vesta owned 193 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 32.1 million ft2 (2.98 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx
Investor Relations Contact, Mexico:
New York:
Juan Sottil, CFO
Barbara Cano
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.133
Tel: +1 646 452 2334
Fernanda Bettinger, IRO
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163
View original content:
SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.