WORLDHOTELS™ COLLECTION WELCOMES IMPRESSIVE PROPERTIES TO NORTH AMERICA PORTFOLIO

The STRAT Hotel Casino and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino Join the WorldHotels™ Elite Collection

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels continues its global development momentum as two new hotels join its North America portfolio. Today WorldHotels welcomes the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection, which features hotels and resorts that deliver memorable experiences and offer impeccable service in some of the world's finest locations. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the WorldHotels portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/WorldHotels) (PRNewswire)

"This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels' 50 plus year history," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "While we have been considerate in expanding our collections with the most unique and exciting travel experiences around the world, we have continued to see strong growth in our portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome these two properties to the WorldHotels brand and believe they will deliver outstanding experiences to our valued guests."

The world-renowned STRAT Hotel Casino underwent an extensive remodel in 2020, including a redesign of the award-winning 360-degree rotating Top of the World restaurant, a new observation deck, complete with stylish craft cocktails and cuisine at 108 Eats and 108 Drinks.

The hotel offers more than 2,400 guest rooms and suites, including the newly remodeled Elevate series; a newly redesigned casino, and new state-of-the-art William Hill Sports Book; new restaurants and bars such as the REMIX Lounge, PTs Wings & Sports, STRAT Cafe, and View Lounge; as well as two resort-style pools: Elation Pool Cafe & Bar and WET24 Adult Pool Bar.

Guests can also indulge in the exhilarating thrill rides and attractions, such as SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW, Chapel in the Clouds, and stylish meeting rooms - all inside the SkyPod at more than 100 stories high.

The eco-conscious Peppermill Resort Spa Casino is Reno's Premier AAA Four Diamond resort, boasting 1,621 luxurious guest rooms including the 600-room all-suite Tuscany Tower. Guests can embark on a pampered journey at the remarkable three-story, 33,000-square-foot Spa & Salon Toscana featuring 24 treatment rooms, Northern Nevada's only Caldarium with indoor pool, sun deck and full-service salon.

The resort also offers slots, table games and poker in the 82,000-square-foot casino and race and sports book. Resort amenities include a posh 9,900-square-foot fitness center; two beautiful pools and three outdoor jetted spas, heated with on-site geothermal energy; and a designer boutique shopping. An exciting assortment of bars and lounges, including the iconic Fireside Lounge; and nine award-winning restaurants offering authentic Chinese, inspired Italian, steaks and chops, seafood, deli, and café dining.

"These properties are wonderful additions to our WorldHotels portfolio," added Gregory Habeeb, President, North America, WorldHotels. "Nevada is a desirable destination for both domestic and international travelers alike, so we are proud to now offer two stunning hotels in Nevada to our WorldHotels guests."

Guests staying at these hotels can enjoy the benefits of leading loyalty program, WorldHotels RewardsSM (WHR). From September 12, 2022, to November 21, 2022, all WHR members will earn double points on every stay at any participating WorldHotels property, click here to learn more about WHR.

About WorldHotels™ Collection

WorldHotels Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

WorldHotels Global Media Contact

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

Katie.ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorldHotels