CustomerFirst Renewables Changes Name to Coho

Global climate advisory to companies, brands, and organizations worldwide grows beyond its original name.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerFirst Renewables, founded in 2010 by two former McKinsey & Company partners, has announced that it has changed its name to Coho. This action follows a comprehensive, year-long, review-and-rebranding process. Since its founding, the company has increased its workforce to 50+ members, expanded its client base to over 60 organizations worldwide, and added services beyond assisting large businesses and institutions in their transition to renewable energy. Today, Coho offers tailored, objective advice and implementation support that enables its clients to achieve water resiliency, reach emissions targets or net-zero goals, as well as realize the benefits of switching to renewables.

Coho: Advisory Services for Climate, Energy, and Water (PRNewswire)

"Our company has grown, and so have our ambitions—but our 'customer-first mindset' has not changed," said Founder and CEO, Gary Farha. "We don't push products or sell prepackaged solutions. From the beginning, we've offered unbiased advice that is tailored to our client's unique needs and goals, ensuring that they align with the values of all stakeholders. It's through this customer-first approach that Coho's clients realize the true benefits of their transformational journey: economically, socially, and environmentally."

The company's new name was inspired by the unique story of the coho salmon, an animal that undergoes enormous migratory journeys—some as far as 1,000 miles. They traverse oceans and rivers, famously swimming upstream against strong river currents, adapting from salt water to fresh water along the way.

"The story of the coho salmon is an apt metaphor for the journey taken by our clients, with our advisors by their side," said Walid Norris, Vice President of Client Solutions. "It takes determination, adaptability, dedication, and focus to succeed, and these are qualities that Coho advisors bring to the journey."

Visit the new Coho website at cohoclimate.com to learn more. Join the conversation today on LinkedIn.

About Coho

Coho is a global climate adviser dedicated to helping clients navigate complexity and take ambitious steps on their climate journey. We provide deep market insight, analytical problem-solving, and change management expertise so that clients can pursue climate and water goals with confidence and internal alignment. We have served over 60 companies and helped them contract for approximately 7 million MWhs of renewable energy, enough to power over 650,000 homes and drive $5+ billion of new investment in renewable energy projects.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coho