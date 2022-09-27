InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Device for Wireless Communication (OSK-185)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly expand and enhance the capabilities of wireless headsets," said an inventor, from Raleigh, N.C., "so I invented the BLUETOOTH A/ V HEADSET. My sleek and comfortable headset design eliminates the need to carry and hold a smartphone while video calling with others, listening to podcasts, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides improved hands-free communication with audiovisual capabilities. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a smartphone while communicating. It also allows the user to be seen or show what they are talking about during a video call. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features an attractive and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones.

