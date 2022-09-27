InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Caliper Instrument (PBT-186)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a caliper tool that can be used to measure the radius and center point of circular objects instead of their diameter," said an inventor, from Globe, Ariz., "so I invented the RADIUS FINDER. My design could also be used to accurately find the midpoint and exact center point for any symmetrical object."

The invention provides an improved design for a caliper instrument. In doing so, it enables the user to measure an exact radius position and length versus that of a diameter. It also increases accuracy. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, home builders, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

