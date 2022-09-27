Omica.bio and GenoBank.io Partner to Drive Transparency in Genomic Research in Latin America

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Population genomics startup omica.bio proudly announces its investment in web3 data management platform GenoBank.io. This new partnership is the next phase in both companies' work to promote fair and equitable genomic research in Latin America.

With more than 600 million inhabitants and 700 ethnic groups, Latin America is one of the most diverse regions in the world. However, less than 1% of all genomic data is of Latinx origin. "Not only does the lack of genomic data from Latin America exacerbate health disparities for the Latinx community, but it leads to missed scientific opportunities for the global population," said Victor Angel-Mosti, CEO and founder of omica.bio. "Our goal, however, is not only to add genetic diversity to genomic research, but to do so with forward-thinking bioethical standards."

As part of this partnership, genobank.io will provide omica.bio with web3 capabilities for the deployment of the first tokenized consent protocol. "The aim of this collaboration is to offer research participants unprecedented transparency and traceability over the use of their genomic and clinical data," said Daniel Uribe, Founder and CEO of genobank.io . The technology will be deployed as part of a omica.bio's effort to sequence 10,000 whole-genomes from rare disease patients throughout Mexico and Central America.

"We believe the promise of personalized health will only be fulfilled through the power of community. GenoBank.io's platform offers a stepping stone towards a trusted bioethics standard across the globe." said Angel-Mosti. "We invite the research community to follow along at www.omica.bio ."

