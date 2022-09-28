Dominion Energy Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

Company delivers on climate, clean energy, and other commitments

Report details progress toward Net Zero, growth of renewable generation, support for communities

Updates status of ESG-related commitments, cross-referenced to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is accelerating its transition to a clean-energy future, providing tens of millions of dollars to the communities it calls home, and continuing to foster a culture of inclusion for its increasingly diverse workforce, the company said today in its annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, which primarily covers performance in 2021, shows the company is meeting its commitments in the areas of environment, social responsibility, and governance.

"Dominion Energy's vision of becoming the most sustainable energy company in America inspires us to reach ever higher," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer. "Now more than ever, we are focused on safely providing reliable, affordable energy to those who depend on us. And we are leading the nation's clean-energy transition as we move closer to Net Zero emissions. We're continuing to support our communities and increasing diversity while sharpening our focus on equity and inclusion, and we're embracing change through constant innovation."

Highlights from the report include:

A 46% decrease in carbon emissions between 2005 and 2021.

A 38% decrease in methane emissions between 2010 and 2021.

Enhanced Net Zero targets for emissions upstream and downstream of Dominion Energy's direct operations — those from suppliers and customers.

More than $1 billion spent with diverse suppliers — a 24.5% increase in one year.

$48.6 million to support social betterment through energy assistance, charitable giving, and support for nonprofits.

A 29% decrease in the company's reportable-injury rate since 2017.

Residential electric and gas utility rate averages below national and regional averages.

Reduction in average time customers went without power.

75+ major projects reviewed for environmental-justice concerns.

81,000 hours volunteered by employees.

The report also provides updates on a broad range of initiatives, including:

Transforming the grid to make it more responsive and better able to support intermittent renewables.

Rural broadband service to underserved and unserved communities.

Natural gas pipeline replacement and integrity management programs ( $450 million worth in 2021).

Support for diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice through signature efforts such as the HBCU Promise and a partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities ( $11.3 million in 2021).

Expanding electric transportation opportunities.

In addition, the report discloses environmental metrics; details governance structure and risk management; and provides indices that map to standards from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"This report shows that actions speak louder at Dominion Energy," said Diane Leopold, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We believe in holding ourselves accountable, and publishing this report is one way we do that."

Learn more by visiting sustainability.dominionenergy.com.

Dominion Energy's efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion are addressed at greater length in the company's annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report, which will be released September 29.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

