Fingerpaint Group Bolsters Medical Communications Capabilities With Acquisition of Parsons Medical Communications

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group announced the acquisition of Parsons Medical Communications (PMC), a full-service scientific organization focused on the eyecare segment, adding to Fingerpaint Group's strong medical communications offerings. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fingerpaint Group partnered with the San Francisco–based private equity firm Knox Lane in December 2020 to accelerate its trajectory through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Since then, Fingerpaint Group has experienced exponential growth in its roster of both capabilities and talent.

"According to the National Eye Institute, nearly 117 million people will be affected by some type of vision-related problem by 2030," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint Group. "Ensuring those people have access to the treatments they need, and healthcare practitioners have the opportunity to best deliver those treatments, will be critical to providing positive outcomes for all stakeholders."

Parsons Medical Communications will join Fingerpaint Group's branch of Specialty Services offerings at Fingerpaint Group. Erin Parsons, founder of Parsons Medical Communications, will continue to lead the Parsons team as Managing Director and will work with Scott Goudy, President of Fingerpaint Group's MedThink Group.

"Adding Parsons Medical Communications to our team of experts will not only enhance our communications offering but is also a testament to Fingerpaint Group's commitment to the eyecare segment," said Goudy. "Erin and her team have deep industry knowledge and clinical understanding of all therapeutic areas when it comes to eyecare."

The Parsons organization provides scientific strategy and communications, including bespoke peer-to-peer education, advocacy development, content creation, conference/association planning, market landscape assessments, and various other support services.

"Eyecare is the heart and soul of the PMC team. We are passionate about working with our clients to invigorate and educate the professional community," said Parsons. "Joining Fingerpaint Group will allow us to tap into the breadth of best-in-class experts and integrated commercial services across the life cycle of therapeutic development."

Lamkin Road served as financial advisor to PMC in the transaction.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, and MedThink SciCom. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mind-set and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

