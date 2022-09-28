Hankook Tire and Formula E Celebrate Partnership Launch

New iON race tire presented at Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria

Approximately 30% of the new Gen3 tire is made from sustainable materials

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of next season, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire will be the new and exclusive technical partner and tire supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At an event in the Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, Hankook officially presented the newly-developed Hankook iON race tires to guests and representatives of Formula E, the world's first racing competition for electric vehicles.

As of next season, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire will be the new and exclusive technical partner and tire supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. (PRNewswire)

The new tire has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance. Nearly 30 percent of the new tire, which is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The Formula E teams have access to a tire variant that can be used in both dry and wet conditions, to further save resources. Furthermore, the long durability of the tire is another pioneering step. After each race weekend, Hankook will completely recycle every set of tires, ensuring the championship is as sustainable as possible.

Motorsport fans will first see the Hankook tires in race conditions at the Mexico City E-Prix on January 14, 2023, where 40,000 spectators are expected to fill the grandstands for the inaugural race in the new Gen3 era. Further information about the company's engagement in Formula E can be found on the newly-created Hankook motorsports website.

"A good three years ago, Hankook decided to become the official technical partner and tire supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world, from the 2023 season," said Sooil Lee, President & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. "The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years."

"We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship," said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle. "We are proud to partner with a global player recognized as a top tire manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook's vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation, and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car."

Consumers also will ultimately benefit from the development of the new Hankook Formula E race tires thanks to the race to road technology transfer. With its upcoming range of new iON road tires, Hankook will offer products for resource-friendly mobility to be fitted on premium electric cars. A significantly lower rolling resistance for more miles per battery load, high traction even on wet roads, good braking power for top safety, and a high level of durability notably reflect the demands that electric cars place on their tires.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Tire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.