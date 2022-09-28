LiqTech Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership

BALLERUP, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the appointments of Ms. Janne Pedersen as Vice President of Sales at LiqTech Holding and Mr. Kim Hansen as Managing Director of LiqTech Plastics. Both become part of the senior leadership team of LiqTech. These hires follow the appointment of the Company's new CEO, Fei Chen, earlier this month, who is moving rapidly to transition the company.

"As we advance LiqTech to the next stage of its commercial development, we strongly believe that Ms. Pedersen and Mr. Hansen will make significant contributions with their professional leadership skills and rich industrial knowledge," commented Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech.

Ms. Pedersen holds a MSc degree in Agriculture from Copenhagen University in Denmark. She has wide industrial knowledge in water treatment, membrane filtration and instrumentation. Ms. Pedersen has enjoyed a successful career in sales, business development and product management from Hach Lange, Grundfos, Diatom, FOSS Analytical and Alfa Laval. She will start on November 1, 2022.

Mr. Hansen holds a MSc degree in Business Administration from Aarhus University in Denmark. He has many years leadership experience with international companies such as Mercuri International Group and Grundfos. Recently, Mr. Hansen has served as Managing Director of Flexiket, Intertek and Bording Link, all Danish companies, where he achieved successful turnarounds and transformations. He is currently the Chairman of the Board at Varo Machinery A/S. Mr. Hansen will join LiqTech on October 1, 2022.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

