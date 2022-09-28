Pocketful of Quarters Builds World Class Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New hires represent industry leaders within gaming and blockchain

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today that it has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Keith Munro as Chief Marketing Officer and Richard Taub, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Coming off the heels of POQ's ground-breaking partnership with Unity, and launch of its Q2 token, these impressive additions bolster POQ's C-suite bench and further support its mission to take back video games for players.

"POQ has already achieved significant growth and milestones from our SEC no-action letter, Zero-Click patent to our partnership with Klaytn and becoming the first verified solution partner of Unity for blockchain," said Michael Weiksner, co-founder and CEO of POQ. "With their considerable experience and wealth of knowledge within the financial, blockchain and gaming sectors, we're excited to welcome Keith and Richard to our team to help us transform gaming in the metaverse."

Keith brings broad expertise in brand marketing, strategy, communications and go-to-market leadership to POQ as CMO. A marketing and technology expert with decades of experience, he will direct the company's brand, creative marketing, and communications strategies. Keith previously served as Vice President of Global Marketing at Electronic Arts (EA), where he led brand and marketing teams across studios and was one of EA's key growth and revenue leaders through three console generations. He also held prior executive marketing positions scaling tech companies at Talroo, Record360, Sports Illustrated Play and more. Most recently, Keith was CMO at CareHive, where he led marketing for the company's next-generation healthtech platform and B2B2C solutions. Under his direction, POQ will continue to work with gamers, developers, partners and influencers to bring about mass adoption of the company's Quarters, the company's interoperable digital utility token.

As the CFO, Richard will manage the financial operations of POQ, ensuring the company's continued strategic growth and expansion across the globe. With over two decades of experience and success in the financial and technology sectors, he brings a strong, sound and ethical approach to financial management, having previously worked with young and established high-growth companies. Richard joins from BIGToken, a publicly-traded firm focused on ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation platform. He has worked in the crypto and blockchain space since 2019 as a consultant to ConsenSys, the leading Ethereum software and blockchain technology company, and is one of the authors of the revolutionary EIP 4910. He also has served as Chairman and Board member of the Media Financial Management Association and co-founded its Gaming Committee. Prior to BIGtoken, he held key positions at Symphony MediaAi (formerly MAI), V-MeMedia, Citigroup Latin America and others.

"Having worked in the intersection of blockchain technology and media, I am excited to be a part of a company that is so well positioned to capitalize on several of the biggest trends in gaming. What POQ has already created is a glimpse into the near future of mass gaming," said Richard Taub, chief financial officer of POQ.

"POQ has honed in on a true need in gaming – interoperability and game/platform agnostic experiences," said Keith Munro, chief marketing officer of POQ. "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to bring blockchain to gaming with a player-first mindset, building a safe and compliant token ecosystem, and providing a platform for community participation in the future of games and entertainment."

About Pocketful of Quarters

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. POQ received no-action relief for its platform payment token, Quarters, meaning it is accessible for gamers in the United States and around the world. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

The company also recently launched its Q2 token. Quarters and Q2s are a two-token buy-and-burn system, where Q2s are the decentralized governance token for the Players DAO. The Q2 token-holder community can vote on grant opportunities for game developers and crowdfund specific game projects.

Backed by an all-star team of investors and advisors like Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

