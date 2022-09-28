Tenth Avenue Holdings Announces the Acquisition of Skincare Line from Sweden

-Move Adds Beauty Vertical to Portfolio of Privately Held Companies-

-ORGANIC, NATURAL, AND VEGAN SKINCARE BRAND WILL BE EXTENDED TO THE U.S. MARKET IN 2023-

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Under Your Skin, a natural skin and hair care brand based in Sweden. Under Your Skin, founded by the mother-daughter team of Christina and Lovisa Hahn (pictured), will launch its product line in the U.S. market in 2023. Lovisa Hahn will be named chief executive officer under this new partnership. TAH, a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses, has a passion for long-term relationships with its founders and operators that fosters caring, curiosity, intellectual integrity, and fun.

Under Your Skin founders mother-daughter team of Christina and Lovisa Hahn (PRNewswire)

We have a shared vision to grow our businesses while impacting the world positively, says Joel Citron , co-CEO of TAH.

"Christina and Lovisa's ethos and ours are a shared vision to build a company with enduring value, grow our businesses while impacting the world positively, and maintain an inclusive culture," said Joel Citron, co-CEO, TAH. "We look forward to introducing the founder-led business' brand extension to the American market in 2023."

Under Your Skin products, available online and featured in many high-end hotels in Northern Europe, are developed and made in Sweden with all-natural, hand-picked ingredients. In addition to stem cell extract from milk thistle and oats from Sweden, other natural ingredients are sourced from France, Germany, and Spain. The cruelty-free products are made without parabens, silicon, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, or microplastics. The company's product line includes a Hair Growth Kit (activating hair serum, shampoo, conditioner), Organic Detox Shampoo & Conditioner, Organic Body Wash & Body Lotion, Organic Hand-Kit (hand wash, hand sanitizer, hand cream), Organic Baby Kit (baby oil, baby cream, baby wash), and Natural Glow Face Oil.

The inspiration to create Under Your Skin for daughter Lovisa (now a mom of 18-month-old daughter Freddie) came while in college at Stockholm University. Lovisa suffered a hormonal imbalance which led her to want to live a cleaner, non-chemical-filled lifestyle. She educated herself on skincare and e-commerce businesses. With her mom Christina, she started the company in 2016, garnering a host of profiles and rave reviews in Swedish publications.

"We are excited our natural beauty and skincare brand has joined Tenth Avenue Holdings' portfolio of privately held businesses that span gifting, pets, lifestyle, apparel, and accessories industries," said Lovisa Hahn, chief executive officer, Under Your Skin. "Led by our growth marketing innovator, Fedja Porobic, our promotional plans include establishing retail partnerships with top direct-to-consumer e-commerce marketplaces."

Under Your Skin is not the first personal care brand TAH has acquired and nurtured. In 2012, TAH became the majority owner of HELLO, a leading naturally friendly brand in oral care and other personal care products. HELLO was acquired by Colgate in 2020. Explained Citron: "While it has never been our aim to divest our operating subsidiaries, we believed Colgate's plan to grow HELLO into a truly global brand was compelling and offered tremendous opportunities for their team members. It is now the brand of choice for environmentally and health-conscious consumers."

About Under Your Skin: Under Your Skin was founded in Sweden by the mother-daughter duo Christina and Lovisa Hahn in 2016. The organic, natural, and vegan skincare brand is a founder-led company with a range of hair, sensitive skin, and baby care products. The brand's extension into the U.S. market is scheduled for 2023. For more information, visit UnderYourSkin.co.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings: Tenth Avenue Holdings LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses, and parent to Tenth Avenue Commerce LLC. TAH was founded in 2008 with the intent to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation that is rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E-Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

Tenth Avenue Holdings Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings