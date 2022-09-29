DivInc and Blavity.org Foundation Join Forces to Bring New Programming to Entrepreneurs of Color

The new partnership kicks off during AfroTech 2022 in Austin with a series of educational events geared to people of color and women entrepreneurs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the premier startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs and Blavity.org Foundation, the racial equity and social impact organization created by the founders of Blavity Inc. are proud to announce their partnership focused on bridging the gap between entrepreneurs of color and women and the resources and network they need to succeed.

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies. (PRNewswire)

"DivInc and Blavity.org Foundation are both doing the heavy lifting for our communities, but we know that we can bring more value and meaningful impact by working together, " said DivInc Co-Founder and CEO, Preston James. "Through this partnership, we are going to generate more wealth generation opportunities for aspiring BIPOC entrepreneurs."

Collaboration between the two organizations is also a first step in building a coalition around the issues faced by women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

"As we approach our second year in the Black wealth and liberation space we have made partnership a mandatory part of our model," said Tamyra Gordon, Executive Director of Blavity.org Foundation. "We believe our liberation will come from our collaboration and combining forces will add value to our communities and provide a model for how Black organizations can continue to work together."

The official partnership launches in mid-November with two special events concurrent with Blavity Inc.'s AfroTech Conference. Both special events are free and open to the public.

November 14 - Entrepreneurship on Purpose

A panel discussion and workshop featuring women leaders at the intersection of wellness, and entrepreneurship. Speakers include Sian Morson, Web3 Leader & VP of Community at Cool Cats NFT, Taylor Shead, STEMuLI, Robyn Rodriguez, Black Girl Ventures, Sonja Marie, Master Intuitive Astrologer & ESSENCE Magazine Columnist, and Jynnette Lewis, Founder of Inner Sun Alchemy.

November 15 - Accessing Capital Authentically

An evening of frank conversation focused on navigating the venture capital world as a woman or founder of color. Featured panelists include Aaron Samuels, Co-Founder and COO of Blavity Inc., and Jourdan Guyton, Founder of Vera Jean Media, with moderator, Preston James, Co-Founder and CEO of DivInc.

The events series is presented by Brown Advisory, JustWorks, and ZenBusiness with additional support from program partner, Black Girl Ventures.

Learn more on the official website .

About DivInc:

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping women and BIPOC tech startup founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies.

DivInc's core programming includes a 12-week accelerator program designed to connect founders to the curriculum and resources, professional networks, and capital they need to thrive. Founded in Austin in 2016, DivInc has supported 87 companies and over 100 founders.

Learn more at www.divinc.org .

About Blavity.org

Blavity.org is formally Blavity.org Foundation and we are a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization. Created by the founders of Blavity Inc. in 2020, we launched our programs in 2021 and are dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs to create generational wealth through education, storytelling, and Black Gravity (community building).

Our work centers on collaboration to provide Black entrepreneurs with unconventional tools, spaces of authentic connection, and empowerment to spark generational shifts in how the entrepreneurship journey is experienced and its story is told and passed down.

Learn more at www.blavity.org

Media Contacts:

Cherise Luter

Marketing Director, DivInc

cherise@divinc.org

Tamyra Gordon

Executive Director, Blavity.org

tamyra.gordon@blavity.org

