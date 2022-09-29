Doxy.me extends telemedicine's reach to 88% of the world's population

Doxy.me adds over 100 languages, live interpreters, and global currencies to overcome barriers to telemedicine around the world.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxy.me, the web-based telemedicine platform on a mission to make telemedicine available to all, is expanding its capabilities to 88% of the world's population.

Less than five percent of the world's population speaks English as their primary language, limiting available telemedicine options. Scarce options for non-English speaking patients leave millions relying on video communication technologies that are not ideal for healthcare.

"Non-English speaking and low English proficiency patients already experience health disparities due to language barriers," says Brandon M Welch, MS, PhD, Founder and CEO of Doxy.me. "The lack of telemedicine technology available to non-English speakers has only exacerbated the problem."

To overcome these language barriers, doxy.me has released three new features to their platform:

Language Localization

use doxy.me in over 100 languages , including Spanish, Finnish, French, and Portuguese, as well as less common languages such as Tibetan, Navajo & Azerbaijani. Patients can now, including Spanish, Finnish, French, and Portuguese, as well as less common languages such as Tibetan, Navajo & Azerbaijani.

Preferred language automatically changes to the user's browser language, no additional steps are necessary.

Providers can view doxy.me in 20 languages and also send customized text messages, email, and calendar invites in the patient's preferred language.

24-hour technical support is available in the provider's preferred language.

All languages are available to users for free.

On-demand Interpreters

add a human interpreter to a doxy.me call within seconds for over 240 languages, including American Sign Language. Providers canwithin seconds for over 240 languages, including American Sign Language.

24/7 on-demand access to real-time, two-way interpretation services powered by Voyce.

Pay-by-the-minute pricing makes it more cost-effective than traditional interpreter services.

Local Currency Support

Providers can charge patients through doxy.me in over 135 major currencies, including EUR, AUD, NZD, and CAD.

Doxy.me subscriptions will be billed in local currencies (if available), avoiding the frustration of exchange rate fluctuations.

"With the technology available today, there is no reason a patient can't speak to their own healthcare provider, in their own language, anywhere in the world," says Welch. With these enhancements, doxy.me helps providers deliver care to patients in languages that are native to 90% of people worldwide.

Doxy.me is positioning itself to become the global leader in telemedicine software with these enhancements. The company already has more than one million healthcare providers in over 150 countries worldwide. Half of doxy.me's workforce is located outside the U.S.

About Doxy.me

Doxy.me is a simple, free, and secure telemedicine solution used by providers to provide care to patients anywhere in the world. Founded in 2014 by Welch, doxy.me enables healthcare providers and organizations to provide virtual care to patients that's easily accessible to everyone, everywhere, on any device. Doxy.me is HIPAA compliant, works in-browser, and requires no additional downloads. To learn more, visit https://doxy.me.

