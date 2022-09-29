NCPA Partners With Prescryptive Health to Bring AI-Optimized Pricing to Community Pharmacists Nationwide

The partnership is the first of its kind to help community pharmacists stay competitive with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

REDMOND, Wash. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive announced today the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) is recommending to its members Prescryptive's state-of-the-art myRx AI Pricing system, which can make independent pharmacies immediately more competitive by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence.

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health) (PRNewswire)

"As the voice of the community pharmacist, we know that helping our pharmacists compete in the digital age is imperative," said Douglas Hoey, CEO of NCPA. "By utilizing this technology, our NCPA member pharmacies can utilize cutting-edge technology to stay competitive while also continuing to do what they do best: take care of their patients."

"Prescryptive is proud to bring pharmacists this technology," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "We are empowering these entrepreneurial business owners and critical healthcare providers with accurate, timely pricing services to help them position themselves for the future while offering competitive pricing that's fair to their customers."

Prescryptive's AI-optimized pricing engine, myRx AI Pricing, offers a robust solution for pharmacies and cash-paying healthcare consumers. A team of Prescryptive data scientists uses its artificial intelligence platform to analyze pharmacy pricing data, looking for opportunities based on pharmacy location, the drug itself and more. Pharmacists receive enhanced analytics and current actionable insights, creating a competitive system for cash pricing based on Prescryptive's predictive model that consistently adjusts prices based on evolving analytics.

With increasing usage of high-deductible health plans, more customers are paying cash at the pharmacy counter, and community pharmacists need a solution beyond most traditional cash discount cards operated by third parties that often drive higher prices for consumers and financial losses to the pharmacy. The myRx AI Pricing forward-looking solution assures that pharmacies can leverage the power of AI optimization, offering transparency into opaque drug pricing and a capability that balances sustainability for the pharmacy with savings for cash-paying healthcare consumers.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers and pharmacists. Among Prescryptive's portfolio of solutions is its first to market AI-Optimized pricing engine myRx AI Pricing, which empowers pharmacies and drives meaningful patient value. To learn more about Prescryptive Health and myRxAI Pricing, visit www.prescryptive.com.

About NCPA

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing nearly 19,400 pharmacies that employ 215,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org.

Media Contact

For Prescryptive:

NextPR

prescryptive@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prescryptive Health