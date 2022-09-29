Sagicor's IUL portfolio offers new interest crediting strategies linked to iShares® ETFs

Sagicor Life Insurance Company Logo (CNW Group/Sagicor Life Insurance Company) (PRNewswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sagicor® Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) announces new interest crediting strategy options to their indexed universal life (IUL) insurance portfolio effective October 1, 2022. These options will be linked to the performance of iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock®, a global asset manager and technology provider focused on helping millions of people invest to build savings that serve them throughout their lives.

The index-tracking iShares ETFs that will be offered are:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, which focuses on a broad range of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks from companies in Europe , Australia , Asia , and the Far East. , which focuses on a broad range of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks from companies in, and the Far East.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which concentrates on large- and mid-sized companies in emerging markets. , which concentrates on large- and mid-sized companies in emerging markets.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, which focuses on large- and mid-cap stocks of U.S. companies with positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics. , which focuses on large- and mid-cap stocks of U.S. companies with positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics.

Laura Morrison, SVP of Sales & Chief Marketing Officer says, "Sagicor remains focused on providing accumulation solutions to help consumers protect and build wealth for the future so that they can achieve their retirement income goals and create tax-efficient legacies."

"The advantages of Sagicor's IUL portfolio ETF-linked crediting strategies is that they offer built-in diversification and growth potential without exposure to market risk. These strategies also enable financial professionals to customize a diversified allocation based on each policyowner's preferences and risk tolerance."

Sagicor IUL policyowners are not directly invested in any iShares ETF.

About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of November 4, 2021. Products issued by Sagicor Life Insurance Company. Home Office: Scottsdale, AZ. Products not available in all states, and state variations may apply. Products have limitations and restrictions, including surrender charges. Policy Forms: ICC171017, 1017CA, 1017FL, 1017, 1017ND, ICC191021, 1021CA, 1021FL, 1021, and 1021ND.

Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFCL).1 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 19 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com.

iShares® and BlackRock®, and the corresponding logos, are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates ("BlackRock") and are used under license. BlackRock has licensed certain trademarks and trade names of BlackRock to Sagicor Life Insurance Company for certain purposes. Sagicor Life Insurance Company's products and services are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by BlackRock, and purchasers of such products do not acquire any interest in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, or the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, nor enter into any relationship of any kind with BlackRock. BlackRock makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, to the owners of any products offered by Sagicor Life Insurance Company or any member of the public regarding the advisability of purchasing any product or service offered by Sagicor Life Insurance Company. BlackRock has no obligation or liability for any errors, omissions, interruptions or use of the iShares ETFs or any data related thereto, or in connection with the operation, marketing, trading or sale of any Sagicor Life Insurance Company product or service offered by Sagicor Life Insurance Company.

For more information about iShares, see ishares.com.

1Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a separate entity and is not responsible for the insurer's financial condition or contractual obligations.

