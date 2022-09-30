Molex Expands Vietnam Manufacturing Plant

Investment expands Hanoi operations to support long-term growth in global electronics industry

Expansion will support over 200 new jobs in advanced high-tech manufacturing

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced it is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi to include a new 16,000 square meter facility. The company expects the expansion will support over 200 new jobs in advanced high-tech manufacturing.

Molex expands its Vietnam manufacturing plant to support long-term growth in the global electronics industry. (PRNewswire)

Molex opened its first facility in the country in 2007. The expansion will help support the growing demand for its products that are used in many different applications, which include smartphones, TVs, home appliances, test equipment and medical devices.

"Molex has operated in Vietnam for 15 years and this expansion represents our long-term commitment to the country and the community," said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex. "Expanding our manufacturing footprint in Hanoi gives us added capability and capacity in the Asia Pacific region as we plan to grow with our customers and create more opportunities for our skilled workforce."

The fully integrated connector manufacturing facility will feature advanced robotics, high-speed injection molding, stamping, plating and automated assembly processes along with tooling fabrication and reliability lab testing capabilities.

As part of Molex's environmental stewardship initiatives, the expanded facility will feature an on-site solar installation that supports the site's energy needs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Molex and search current job opportunities, visit www.molex.com

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Molex Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molex Incorporated