SAUCES BY JRK! NOW AVAILABLE

The Team Behind Award-Winning Jamaican Restaurant Jrk! Launches Line of Flavorful Jerk Sauces

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauces by Jrk! is excited to announce the launch of their line of handcrafted Jamaican sauces. Behind Sauces by Jrk! is the acclaimed team from Miami's award-winning Jamaican restaurant, Jrk!, which includes Executive Chef Wayne Sharpe and Culinary Consultant Chef Stephen Brown. The trio of sauces, consisting of a Bonnet Hot Sauce, a Jerk Ranch, and a Jerk Sauce, were created with authenticity and flavor top of mind.

The Sauces by Jrk! team strives to bring the flavors of Kingston to their customers' kitchens, offering products that feature fresh and clean ingredients. Flavors are available in the following bundles:

+ The Variety Pack ($39.95) - One of each of their famous sauces. The perfect introduction to a world of Jamaican flavor.

+ Bonnet Hot Sauce Pack ($41.95) - A 3-pack of their spiciest sauce with a burst of flavor. The fan favorite hot sauce is made with only the finest, locally-sourced Jamaican scotch bonnet peppers.

+ Jerk Ranch Pack ($44.95) - A 3-pack of their Jerk Ranch - classic, creamy ranch meets their signature Jerk Sauce for a mouthwatering kick.

+ Jerk Sauce Pack ($47.95) - A 3-pack of Chef Wayne's signature Jerk Sauce with the perfect combination of heat.

"Chef Wayne has a uniquely creative mind, and together we are injecting something fresh, fun, and delicious into traditional Jamaican food," says Chef Stephen Brown. "We've transformed Chef Wayne's original recipes into inspired, flavorful sauces that will turn Sauces by Jrk! into a category-defining consumer brand."

Executive Chef Wayne Sharpe, a Jamaican native, brought his passion and knowledge of Jamaican cuisine and culture to Miami. His 20 years of business and kitchen management experience culminated in the opening of Jrk! in December 2020. Now the signature Jrk! flavors that the Miami community and beyond have grown to love are available online, giving people everywhere the ability to recreate those flavors at home. During the development of Sauces by Jrk!, culinary professional and entrepreneur Chef Stephen Brown drew inspiration from his 10-plus years of industry experience and his passion to create memorable flavors.

"I want every dreamer to know that dreams can come true; if you can think it, see it, feel it - then it's possible," says Executive Chef Wayne Sharpe. "Passion and research have led to the creation of these three incredible flavors that will change how the modern consumer interacts with Jamaican cuisine."

