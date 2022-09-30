Seasons May Change, but Fleas and Ticks Don't Care - Shares Seresto®

Veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman busts 3 myths about your pet and pests.

GREENFIELD, Ind., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While you reach for your pile of sweaters as the seasons change, one thing that doesn't change is the risk fleas and ticks pose to pet health. Seresto®, the No. 1 veterinarian-recommended, non-prescription flea and tick collar, has partnered with Lisa Lippman, D.V.M., renowned veterinarian and pet advocate, to share how enjoying the season with your dog or cat starts with effective protection from pests, which can cause health issues for your pet.

"I see many cases of fleas and tick-borne infection, especially in the fall, but what's more is how devastating they are to pets and pet parents – costly, time consuming and disease-producing," shares Dr. Lippman. "I can't emphasize enough that using a flea and tick preventative year-round is the best way to protect pets. But there's a lot of folklore about when and where dogs and cats are at risk, causing confusion and potentially jeopardizing pet health."

There are so many fun activities to enjoy with your pet at this time of year, from autumn hikes to celebrating Halloween. To enjoy these joyful moments pest-free, let's clear up some common flea and tick myths.

Myth #1: After the first frost, my pet is safe from fleas and ticks.

"It may come as a surprise, but this is not true! Several species of ticks, including the ones that cause Lyme disease, can remain active in fall and winter months," responds Dr. Lippman. "Similar with fleas, while they enjoy the warmer months, if they have a food source (your pet) they will happily survive year-round. Furthermore, their complex life cycle (hatch to larvae to pupa to adult and over again) means continuous control measures are critical."

A flea infestation ahead of the holidays would be detrimental to pets and their families as it is costly, and removal can take months. The national average price for extermination is $270, depending on level of flea infestation, location and home size, according to Home Advisor.

Myth #2: Fleas and ticks are pests that mainly affect dogs and cats in rural areas.

"This is utterly false. Fleas and ticks are present in many environments, from shaded wooded areas to the most urban landscapes, and their ranges are expanding due to climate change, distribution of wildlife and other factors1," informs Dr. Lippman.

"This is very concerning as a pet owner who enjoys city parks or country trails because ticks are present, and their bites are tricky to detect on our furry and busy pets2."

As for fleas, dogs and cats are very susceptible no matter where they live or spend their time, indoors or outdoors3. The unique benefit of the Seresto® collar is it works by killing and repelling fleas and ticks through contact – so they don't have to bite to die.

Myth #3: These pests are merely a nuisance.

"Fleas and ticks are certainly bothersome, but they are also vectors of dangerous disease. The incidence of flea- and tick-borne diseases is on the rise, potentially leading to sickness and even death in pets, as well as humans. If you live in a high-risk area, it is important to take action to protect you and your pets," shares Dr. Lippman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year is a big year for tick-borne diseases with nearly half a million people diagnosed and treated each year4. The geographic prevalence of Lyme disease continues to expand southward and westward, as tracked by the Companion Animal Parasite Council, with persisting high risk in the Northeast and Upper Midwest regions.

Protection is necessary in every season, not just at home but wherever you go with your pet – in the backyard, on the road or on the trail. But another astonishing fact is, on average, dog owners using monthly preventative products only administer four out of 12 doses per year, which can leave pet health at risk.

"The best flea and tick preventative is the one you use consistently and correctly! I find Seresto® collars work well for busy pet owners because of its ease of application, the assurance that comes from eight continuous months of long-lasting protection, and because it's affordable and widely available at vet clinics or mass retailers," shares Dr. Lippman.

Visit Seresto.com for more information about how Seresto® collars help pet owners confidently protect their pets for eight continuous months of effective protection from fleas and ticks, with proven high efficacy against ticks carrying Lyme and Anaplasma diseases5.

With protection in place, it's time to enjoy the best of the fall season together with your cat or dog. Dr. Lippman shares her list for a joy-filled fall with your pet.

