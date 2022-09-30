XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC).

Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players' DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.

Quarters and Q2s are a two-token buy-and-burn system, where Q2s are the decentralized governance token for the Players' DAO. The Q2 token-holder community can vote on grant opportunities for game developers and crowdfund specific game projects.

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), one of the world's biggest blockchain gaming projects with over 100 titles and 2M wallets and players to date, has the first compliant and interoperable videogame currency for the metaverse. Quarters are a patented cross-game, cross-platform digital currency enabled by blockchain technology. Tokens that move across games mean flexibility for both players and developers, enabling a multiplier effect on games played and expansion of their social communities. 15% of the revenue of all Quarters sales is distributed to Q2 holders, via buy & burn.

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in Q2 trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About Pocketful Of Quarters

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is a gamer- and developer-focused technology company that helps transition videogames from servers to blockchain. POQ has created Quarters, a patented cross-game, cross-platform digital currency enabled by blockchain tech. Tokens that move across games means flexibility for both players and developers, enabling a multiplier effect on games played and significant expansion of their social communities. Quarters are fully regulatory compliant and are designed only for gameplay, with no speculative value. In addition to seamless transfer of tokens across hundreds of games across genres, POQ's patented Zero-Click technology enables players to earn and spend Quarters simply by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of investors and advisors like Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players and provide interoperability to transform the games industry.

Website: https://www.pocketfulofquarters.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pocketfulofq2s

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/poq

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/UQ31l0O0ssbAEqZr]

About XT.COM

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com