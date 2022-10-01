Leaf Home™ to Award Veterans Across the U.S. with Stair Lift Through Veterans Day Contest

Submissions for the Veterans Day Stair Lift Giveaway will be accepted Saturday, October 1 through Monday, October 31 at leafhomesafetysolutions.com/contest

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™ and Leaf Home Safety Solutions™ are celebrating U.S. veterans just in time for Veterans Day. To honor those who have served, Leaf Home Safety Solutions will be providing and installing one of its industry-leading stair lifts for a deserving veteran in the communities of each of its 21 locations across the United States through its second annual Veterans Day Stair Lift Giveaway.

To honor those who have served, Leaf Home Safety Solutions will be providing and installing one of its industry-leading stair lifts for a deserving veteran in the communities of each of its 21 locations across the United States through its second annual Veterans Day Stair Lift Giveaway. (PRNewswire)

Entries will be accepted throughout October, with winners being announced in time for Veterans Day. To enter, participants must submit their information, along with a photo of their stairs and one-to-two sentences on how the stair lift will help them in their life. Winners in each of the 21 communities will be randomly selected after the contest has closed. Interested applicants can visit the website for more details and the official rules.

"This contest is a fantastic opportunity for veterans across the nation to live a happier, safer, and more accessible life," said Jeff Collignon, President of Leaf Home Safety Solutions. "We're excited to do our small part in providing peace of mind to veterans in our communities with our stair lifts."

Since its foundation, Leaf Home and its businesses have dedicated and supported efforts to give transitioning service members an opportunity to continue their professional journeys. In 2020, the company partnered with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program, which connects service members with civilian work opportunities. Additional partnerships include Hiring Our Heroes, Army PaYS, 7 Eagle Group, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Leaf Home currently has over 175 veterans on staff and was recently recognized as a Patriot Employer by DAV, a special recognition that spotlights companies who specifically do outstanding work in recruiting and hiring veterans.

"Leaf Home is constantly focused on ways we can serve our nation's veterans, be it through career opportunities, advancement, or initiatives that support our communities," said Nick Busse, Military Engagement Manager at Leaf Home. "We're thrilled to hold this giveaway for the second consecutive year, this time on a much larger scale. As we stay true to our commitments, initiatives like this are key to doing our part."

The Veterans Day Stair Lift Giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 31, 2022. There is no cost to enter. Those interested are encouraged to learn more details, including eligibility requirements and how to enter, by visiting www.leafhomesafetysolutions.com/contest.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

Leaf Home (PRNewsfoto/Leaf Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home