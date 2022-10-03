AutoNation Continues Yearlong Drive Pink Campaign to Drive Out Cancer

AutoNation is racing toward $35 million raised for cancer research, treatment and awareness, renewing its commitment to drive out cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks a special time for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) when Associates from coast to coast unite to support the company's Drive Pink (DRVPNK) initiative, a driving force in the culture of America's most admired automotive retailer. On October 11, AutoNation will once again commemorate DRVPNK Across America Day, the company's annual opportunity for thousands of Associates from coast to coast to assemble and deliver comfort bags to patients undergoing cancer treatments.

With approximately four new cancer cases being diagnosed each minute in the United States, AutoNation recognizes the urgency to find a cure for cancer and has made the DRVPNK initiative and its mission to end cancer its singular philanthropic objective, with nearly $35 million raised and donated to cancer charities since 2013.

"Although DRVPNK Across America Day is held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our fundraising efforts to beat all cancer are far-reaching and year-long," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer. "Through our extensive network of charitable community partners, and with the support from our Customers and Associates coast to coast, we've donated millions of dollars where it is needed most—to support cancer research across the spectrum, from pediatric cancer to treatments for prostate cancer and more, aiding countless individuals who suffer from this devastating disease."

As part of an annual tradition, AutoNation spearheads numerous DRVPNK events and campaigns to take place throughout the year to support the company's fundraising goals.

Nationally, AutoNation directs its support to several national charities including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the American Cancer Society, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and Zero: The End of Prostate Cancer. AutoNation's markets from coast to coast support many local cancer charities too numerous to list, but among them are Cleveland Clinic Florida and Memorial Regional Hospital in South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, CURE Childhood Cancer in Atlanta, Wipe out Kids Cancer in Dallas, The Phoenix Children's Hospital and many more.

To honor those touched by cancer on DRVPNK Across America Day, South Florida Associates and representatives from local sports teams will gather at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to assemble "Totes for Hope" filled with comfort items to support and encourage adults and children receiving cancer treatment. In South Florida, the totes will be delivered to local hospitals including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic, Florida while Associates from AutoNation locations coast to coast will also assemble and deliver totes to cancer patients in their local hospitals and cancer center treatment facilities.

Through December, AutoNation's Credit Card Donation Challenge will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)—the world's largest private funder of breast cancer research and metastatic breast cancer research with 100% of the funds raised donated to BCRF. The funds raised through the Challenge will support four scientists at the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, and the H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center. These researchers' work spans BCRF's key areas of focus (metastasis, tumor biology, prevention, treatment, and survivorship) and includes a study to help combat racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

"Not only is AutoNation working to make a difference on a collective scale through DRVPNK, but we also believe in taking care of our Associates and their families, especially if they face a cancer diagnosis, "said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "From their first day on the job, each Associate and their eligible dependents are covered by company-paid cancer insurance, to help offset the expenses of cancer treatment. Our mission and achievements to date are making a positive difference in people's lives, and the DRVPNK movement continues to gain momentum. We are always striving to set new benchmarks and accelerate our fundraising efforts."

AutoNation will continue to partner throughout the year with hospitals, organizations, and businesses that share the company's vision and drive to end cancer. For example, Kates Real Food 100% USDA-certified organic snack bars will be included in every Tote For Hope. The organic food company has pledged a donation to BCRF for every bag delivered to a cancer patient nationally. Locally, AutoNation will support grassroots fundraisers with local high school sports teams by providing DRVPNK coach kits that include branded items to help raise awareness of the disease and the DRVPNK initiative.

Most recently, as another example of community outreach, AutoNation donated DRVPNK uniforms to St. Thomas University (STU) in Miami Gardens, FL, and continues to offer its iconic DRVPNK license plate frames to drivers free of charge at all AutoNation stores.

To find out more about DRVPNK initiatives taking place from coast to coast, visit www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.

