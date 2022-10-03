Avocados From Mexico® and Susan G. Komen® are Painting the Produce Aisle Pink this October

The Leading Avocado Brand Will Support the Organization with "Good Fats. Good Cause" Limited-Time Pink Packaging during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico® (AFM) is partnering with Susan G. Komen® to "Share The Good" for the second consecutive year by highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the produce aisle this October. AFM – the number one avocado brand in the U.S. – will feature limited-edition pink packaging to support the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization with a "Good Fats. Good Cause" shopper promotion.

Avocados From Mexico partnered with Walmart and Kroger's network of banners to make it convenient for shoppers to get the avocados they love and support a cause they love, the "Good Fats. Good Cause" with purposeful pink packaging. The bags feature a QR code that drives shoppers to AFM's landing page in partnership with Komen, where consumers can learn how Avocados From Mexico are #AlwaysGood - the beloved fruit is healthy, delicious, and has nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.1

In 2022, Avocados From Mexico will donate $50,000 to Komen in support of the organization's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research that can help prevent and cure breast cancer.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with such an important organization for a second year," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Shopper and Trade Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to drive awareness for both Susan G. Komen organization and for avocados during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. What better way to combine a beloved and nutritious fruit, and a meaningful cause that is close to so many consumer's hearts in the produce aisle."

"We're incredibly grateful for the continued support of Avocados from Mexico and its retailers," said Sara Rosales, Vice President of Corporate and Foundations at Komen. "Through their National Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, Avocados from Mexico continues to share key health messages with consumers. I'm so proud of our collaboration that strives to reduce the risk of breast cancer for women and men and save more lives."

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the U.S. In fact, more than 280,000 breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed each year. In all, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. For Avocados From Mexico, helping a cause that impacts so many women made this partnership a natural fit as 75 percent of the brand's shoppers are female.2 And since 76 percent of shoppers have donated to charity at point-of-sale3 and 65 percent actively seek out brands that donate to causes3, AFM is helping support both consumers and an impactful cause.

About Avocados From Mexico®

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

