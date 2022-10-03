Jensen Partners Named Best Recruiter by Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek at Inaugural European Credit Awards

Accolade Is Sixth Global Award Win Over Last Twelve Months

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it has been named "Best Recruiter" at Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek's inaugural European Credit Awards. Nominated firms in the service provider categories were based on a widespread survey of more than 100 fund managers and other key industry participants from across the alternative asset management space. This marks the eighth time the Firm has been recognized by Private Equity Wire, most recently as "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations and Asset Raising" at the publication's 2022 European awards ceremony.

"As Jensen Partners continues to bring innovative talent solutions to the alternatives market, we are honored to receive this recognition from our clients and voters across the industry," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "Our data-driven approach and tech-enabled platform allows us to deliver executive search and DEI solutions that no other recruiter can. Despite a highly competitive talent market, we remain focused on helping our clients fill key positions and advance DEI. It is incredibly gratifying to know that our work has resonated across the industry."

The win comes as part of the publication's inaugural set of awards, which recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in Europe across a wide range of categories. This year, votes were cast by hundreds of Jensen Partners' colleagues from across the industry, including GPs, LPs and service providers in the alternative investment space. In partnership with Bloomberg, the 2022 Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek European Credit Awards were announced and celebrated in person in London on September 28, 2022.

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the alternative investment industry. The cornerstone of Jensen Partners' DEI tech and data-enabled platform is Jensen DiversityMetrics™, a database designed to help asset managers quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion, and features verified demographic data on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, including 8,000 who identify as coming from diverse backgrounds. The combined platform allows the Firm to generate a holistic picture of how each alternative investment firm stacks up against crucial diversity objectives, and build relationships with clients based on trust and transparency while providing access to long-term human capital data.

In addition to winning the Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek 2022 European Credit Awards, Jensen Partners has won five other global awards for recruiting in the alternatives space during the last twelve months.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

