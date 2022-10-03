JET LINX CELEBRATES 10th ANNIVERSARY OF THE TUTU PROJECT

Leading Private Aviation Company is Committed to Making a Difference for Breast Cancer Patients and Their Families

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 locations nationwide, today announced its eighth consecutive year of support as lead corporate sponsor for The Tutu Project, an initiative of The Carey Foundation. In 2022, The Tutu Project celebrates 10 years in operation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Proceeds from the initiative provide everything from wigs and lymphedema sleeves to transportation, childcare, and counseling to the families impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis.

Since 2015, Jet Linx has supported The Tutu Project through the #Dare2Tutu challenge, wherein the Company matches $10 in exchange for an image of a person wearing a pink tutu. The images – with over 12,000 #Dare2Tutu images captured to date – are shared on Jet Linx social media channels to raise awareness. The Company also collects donations from clients and partners and raises funds through silent auctions of limited-edition Tutu prints at its Base locations nationwide. Jet Linx has raised well over a quarter million dollars to date for the Foundation, supporting breast cancer patients who need financial, emotional and healing support not covered by insurance.

"Our partnership with Jet Linx is in its eighth year and means the world to Bob and me. That's eight years of hard work, dedication, thousands of photos of employees in tutus, and incredibly generous donations," said Linda Carey, co-founder of The Tutu Project by The Carey Foundation. "Jet Linx has filled countless refrigerators with food, helped pay electric bills and mortgage payments, all of which ease the stress of managing a breast cancer diagnosis. We feel the love, and it strengthens our resolve to support the breast cancer community."

"Supporting The Tutu Project for the last eight years has been one of our proudest accomplishments as an organization. Beyond the funds we have raised, impacting hundreds of breast cancer patients each year, we cherish the community that rallies around this cause and the wealth of inspiration the #Dare2Tutu campaign provides. Jet Linx remains grateful for the opportunity to support the Careys. We celebrate the tremendous difference they have made in the last 10 years, and the impact they will continue to make in the future," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx.

Jet Linx encourages all friends and clients to participate in this year's #Dare2Tutu campaign, celebrating the nonprofit's 10th year of tulle-filled success. To learn more, please visit www.thetutuproject.com

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About The Tutu Project

The mission of The Tutu Project™ is to raise funds for women, men, and their families to ease the financial burdens that come with breast cancer diagnoses. To do this, we provide partnership opportunities to esteemed breast cancer non-profit organizations who share our vision for an empowered breast cancer community. Visit our Shop today; every sale donates net proceeds to our foundation.

