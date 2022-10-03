IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Bitcoin miner, Merkle Standard, has brought an additional 40 Megawatts of operating datacenter capacity online in South Carolina, bringing Merkle's total built out datacenter capacity to 140 MW. The Company, which operates its flagship site in Eastern Washington, sees the expansion as a strategic move to grow its mining footprint throughout North America. The new datacenter houses roughly 12,500 Bitcoin mining machines.

Merkle Standard Reaches 3.1 EH/s of Total Operating Capacity, Expands its Footprint to the East Coast.

The South Carolina site will operate S19 JPros and S19 XPs, BITMAIN's latest generation ASICs. Merkle Standard prides itself as one of the industry's most efficient miners and continues to prioritize cutting-edge technology. In February of 2022, Merkle Standard announced a 500 MW joint venture with BITMAIN, the world's leading ASIC manufacturer. In just 8 months the company grew from 0 to 3.1 EH/s in total operating capacity.

"The South Carolina site has been one of the fastest, most efficient deployments we have experienced to date" said Ruslan Zinurov, Merkle Standard's co-founder and CEO. "With the development only taking 5 months from being secured to completely deployed, it truly is a testament to our team's ability to execute and to the depth of our industry partnerships."

About Merkle Standard

Merkle Standard is a premier digital asset mining company with a distinct focus on developing North America's most efficient vertically integrated platform with a focus on establishing carbon neutrality by 2023 YE. The company currently operates 140 MW of mining datacenter infrastructure and 305 MW of total power infrastructure.

To learn more about Merkle Standard, visit www.merklestandard.com

