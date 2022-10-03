OLDCASTLE BUILDINGENVELOPE®, INC. APPOINTS BRUNO BIASIOTTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. ("OBE" or the "Company"), the leading manufacturer, fabricator, and distributor of architectural hardware solutions, glass and glazing systems in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Biasiotta as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Biasiotta brings to OBE over 30 years of experience leading transformations of companies in the building efficiency sector and developing high performance organizations. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nortek Air Management, driving significant growth and margin expansion while investing in new products and modernizing facilities to better serve customers. Prior to Nortek Air Management, Mr. Biasiotta held senior leadership roles including President and Chief Executive Officer of Philips Lighting Americas as well as Vice President and General Manager of the Building Efficiency division of Johnson Controls, Inc. Mr. Biasiotta holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Cleveland State University.

"I am excited to join OBE and look forward to working closely with our team to provide exceptional value to our customers," said Mr. Biasiotta. "OBE's products are an integral part of the building construction ecosystem. We will continue our commitment to delivering industry-leading quality, reliability and product innovation while providing our customers excellent service and solutions."

In addition to Mr. Biasiotta, OBE named Michael Marcely as Chief Financial Officer. Previously Chief Financial Officer of Nortek Air Management, Mr. Marcely has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer of Alpha Packaging and Senior Vice President of Finance of Spartech Corporation.

OBE thanks departing CEO Elizabeth Haggerty for her leadership in establishing OBE as a strong independent company and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® Inc.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and, through its subsidiary C.R. Laurence, distributes complementary branded hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors, and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. With approximately 7,000 employees, OBE operates 85 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries. For more information visit www.obe.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $13.6 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2022). For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness, and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $21.6 billion, operate 232 manufacturing facilities in 27 countries, and have approximately 53,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of June 30, 2022, pro forma for recent acquisitions and exits). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

