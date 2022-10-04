Merit Financial Advisors Partners with Triad Financial Strategies to Establish Presence in Seattle

Merit adds two offices and approximately $683 million in client assets

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Triad Financial Strategies ("Triad"), adding two new offices and establishing Merit's presence in the greater-Seattle area. The merger increases Merit's total assets by approximately $683 million.

Founded by Tait Lane, Triad has offices in Issaquah and Tacoma, Washington, and specializes in financial planning and wealth management. Tait will assume a new role at Merit as Regional Director and will be joined by his exceptional team of advisors and service associates.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Triad team to Merit," said Kay Lynn Mayhue, Merit Financial Advisors President. "This partnership not only adds an important geography to our growing footprint, but an incredible amount of talent. Tait Lane has built an impressive business and team, and we are excited to provide them with the necessary tools to further propel their growth."

"Having completed a number of successful acquisitions over the past few years, I know how important it is to find the right cultural fit. When evaluating strategic partnerships for Triad, I instantly knew that Merit was the perfect partner for us," said Tait Lane. "Merit's resources and expertise will provide our team with the critical support we need to continue our growth and better serve our clients."

This is Merit's eleventh acquisition since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC, leveraging its Aspire Holdings platform. Last month, Merit announced its acquisitions of Ceponis Financial Group and Brook Wealth Management, which added $277 million in assets under management and expanded the firm's presence in Connecticut.

"We're very excited about Merit's expansion into Seattle with Tait and his team," said Nick Trepp, WPCG Principal. "This partnership brings a tremendous amount of leadership to Merit, as Tait has demonstrated an ability to grow his business through organic and inorganic channels. The Triad-Merit combination will only enhance those efforts while also providing greater support and services for their clients."

The merger was finalized on September 30, 2022. Financial and legal terms of the deals were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 28 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $6.1 billion in assets as of April 30, 2022 ($4.34 billion in advisory, $1.69 billion in brokerage assets and with $92 million in assets under advisement).

For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisors and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, Calif. with over $6.8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at hggc.com.

