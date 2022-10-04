Newly Launched "Guard My Practice" Gives Physicians and Providers Tools to Effectively Run Medical Practices and Safeguard Them from Risk

Newly Launched "Guard My Practice" Gives Physicians and Providers Tools to Effectively Run Medical Practices and Safeguard Them from Risk

Unique video-based platform answers physicians' most pressing business questions; helps doctors maintain Continued Medical Education hours

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guard My Practice, a new and innovative video-based platform that provides medical doctors with a full spectrum of business and operational guidance, announces its launch with the release of a first set of videos aimed at helping physicians effectively run their practices and reduce business risks.

"Guard My Practice gives doctors the tools they need to run a practice and protect their business."

Created by healthcare attorney Amanda Hill, who has more than 20 years of experience, Guard My Practice is designed for physicians who are seeking a better way to protect their businesses in the complicated world of healthcare. Through Guard My Practice, doctors can access weekly, 15-minute videos with content tailored for critical hot spots impacting medical practices, including contracts, business deals, and patient engagement. In addition to learning valuable business-related information, physicians can also earn 14 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) per year.

Now available to physicians nationwide, Negotiating a Physician Employment Agreement is the first of Guard My Practice's videos to be released and explains the critical steps of negotiating a physician employment agreement in easy-to-understand language and an entertaining format.

"Doctors may be experts at healing patients, but medical school rarely prepares them for the business side of healthcare. With limited experience and guidance, they have had to do their own research or call a lawyer when trying to navigate a complicated business decision," says Amanda Hill, healthcare attorney and founder of Guard My Practice. "Information found on the internet is often too generic, but without good advice, doctors can get themselves into significant legal and financial trouble. I'm excited to launch Guard My Practice and give doctors the tools they need to run a practice and protect their business."

Guard My Practice's full spectrum of guidance includes business advisory, risk management, consultation, accounting, and CME hours. Each week, doctors will learn tips and tricks on different areas related to running a medical practice, from forming a compliance plan to the basics of negotiating a contract. The platform not only saves doctors valuable time by not having to meet separately with business experts separately, but money as well.

"You can't get anything like Guard My Practice anywhere in one place," says Amy Vertrees, M.D., General Surgeon at Columbia Surgical Partners in Columbia, Tennessee and Founder and CEO of the BOSS Business of Surgery Series. "I highly recommend this series because it is professional, informative, and Ms. Hill has such obvious passion and interest in helping physicians."

About Guard My Practice

Guard My Practice helps doctors protect themselves and their practice by getting to the heart of the most common problems doctors face, distilled down into 15-minute videos each week. The videos walk you through a contract, a difficult patient encounter, or a business deal, in a way that you can understand and feel more protected. Here's what you get from Guard My Practice that doctors can't find anywhere else:

Easy, on-demand videos and resources that you can consume on-the-go

Content tailored for critical hot spots/danger zones impacting medical practices

Created by a healthcare attorney with 20+ years of experience

Physicians can watch the videos and participate in the online community by visiting the company website.

Members get access to four new episodes each month in a prescribed sequence and can access all previously watched episodes for $75 per month. CME credits are awarded annually.

To explore more: Guard My Practice is offering a free trial video.

About Founder Amanda Hill , J.D.

Amanda Hill, J.D. is a healthcare attorney in Austin, Texas with more than 20 years of experience. She worked for the U.S. Government defending large hospitals before becoming General Counsel for a large multi-specialty group and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).

Throughout her career, Amanda has worked with physicians and health care management, providing guidance, training, and counsel. She authored the Fraud and Abuse Manual as well as Build your Compliance Plan for the Texas Medical Association.

In 2015, Amanda founded her own law firm specializing in Outsourced General Counsel services for healthcare organizations and specializes in physician practices in Texas. She is an experienced presenter, speaking across the state on health law and risk management issues.

Since Amanda started her law firm, she has been asked the same questions from physicians and providers and started thinking of a better way to educate doctors about the basics of contract negotiation, business formation, compliance and other issues that affect their practice. She also discovered she loved training and helping doctors not only in Texas, and not only as clients of her law firm, but more generally providing consulting across the country.

In response, Amanda launched Guard My Practice in 2022, a venture that provides short videos on all topics that affect physicians to help them feel safe and protected.

For more information on Guard My Practice, visit www.guardmypractice.com or contact Amanda Hill directly at amanda@guardmypractice.com.

