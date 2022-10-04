NFP Unifies Brand, Strengthens Operations in Ireland, Eyes Europe Expansion

Company to rebrand Aiken Insurances and ReSure Corporate Brokers as NFP

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, announced today it will rebrand two acquired firms in Ireland: Aiken Insurances and ReSure Corporate Brokers. By combining the two firms' commercial insurance expertise and capabilities, NFP is streamlining operations and creating a more integrated solution for clients.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

Aiken Insurances, a retail and wholesale commercial insurance broker, and ReSure Corporate Brokers, a specialist commercial insurance broker, will both be fully rebranded as NFP by the end of October 2022.

The rebrand of these Dublin-based companies aligns with NFP's long-term strategy in Europe. The rebrands will also help NFP further establish its Irish operations as it continues to expand across the continent. NFP's Irish operations have successfully placed commercial policies for global clients conducting business in Europe.

"Adopting the NFP brand brings our Irish assets together for the benefit of our employees and clients," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "The team from Aiken Insurances and ReSure Corporate Brokers have already proven to be excellent additions to NFP, and with a unified brand, we will take the business even further."

NFP will continue to operate its existing office locations in Dublin, including Malahide, the Docklands and Dun Laoghaire, providing more workplace flexibility and choice for employees.

"NFP's operations in Ireland are firmly positioned to support our ambition to expand across Europe," said Pawley. "We are actively recruiting insurance professionals in Ireland, and now is a great time to join the NFP team. We are committed to ensuring NFP is a great place to work and build a rewarding career."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.