PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Lawrence Victoria, Inc., a national program administrator that provides loan servicers with lender-placed insurance, insurance tracking, and blanket insurance to organizations of all sizes across the United States.

Lawrence Victoria's programs protect all loan, collateral, coverage types, and lien positions for clients, including banks, thrifts, credit unions, mortgage loan servicers, and investors.

"Lawrence Victoria is our first partner in the lender-placed insurance space," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Since no two servicers' needs are identical, Lawrence Victoria provides customizable solutions for their clients. Adding their tailored approach and niche product line to PCF's diverse portfolio will generate excellent opportunities to bring value to loan-servicer clients across our Agency Partner network."

Jamey Lawrence, Principal at Lawrence Victoria, adds, "I've visualized continued growth while innovating our solutions, so clients view us as their number one vendor. As a PCF Agency Partner, we now have the resources to make that happen while continuing to service clients from our Solon, Ohio office."

To achieve long-term, sustainable growth, PCF Insurance is intentional in selecting Agency Partners, like Lawrence Victoria, who believe in the PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and looking to grow beyond their current capacity.

"We're so pleased to continue our family's 45-year legacy as a partner with PCF Insurance," says Brett Lawrence, Principal at Lawrence Victoria. "We have a unified commitment to transparency while providing high-quality specialized programs, cutting-edge technology, and white-glove service."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Lawrence Victoria, Inc.

Since 1976, Lawrence Victoria, Inc. has provided fully customizable lender-placed insurance solutions to banks, thrifts, credit unions, mortgage loan servicers and investors. Lawrence Victoria utilizes best-in-class service, the latest technology, and one-of-a-kind hybrid coverage options to provide trusted compliance protection to each and every client. Learn more at lviainc.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life, and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

