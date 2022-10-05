Deck the Halls with Gifts from Fancy: Feastivities returns to Delight Cats and Cat Lovers

Fancy Feast holiday offerings are back with new advent calendar and limited-edition ornament

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feastivities is back – with more delight than ever! Fancy Feast, the most-popular gourmet wet cat food brand in the U.S. by sales, has announced the launch of their 2022 Feastivities holiday offerings, giving cats and cat lovers an opportunity to celebrate the holidays together with a new Advent Calendar and Limited-Edition Holiday Ornament.

Proceeds from the Fancy Feast Limited-Edition Holiday Ornament will go to RedRover through Purina’s Purple Leash Project. (PRNewswire)

Advent Calendar: New for '22

This year's calendar focuses on the different ways to celebrate the season worldwide. Each day, Fancy Feast is serving up delicious recipes for cats as well as tasty holiday traditions from around the globe. For our favorite felines, the calendar includes 4 boxes of Fancy Feast Savory Cravings treats and 20, 3-oz. cans of Fancy Feast in 8 flavors, including Fancy Feast Medleys new globally-inspired recipes. For owners, the calendar offers new, festive elements to give everyone a taste of the season, including:

Fancy Feast of the Seven Fishes – Hidden within the Advent Calendar doors is a special toast to the many different traditions brought to the table for the holidays. Since fish is a favorite of many feline companions, fans will now have access to a globally-inspired Feastivities menu developed by Purina's own in-house chef, Amanda Hassner . "These recipes for cat lovers take inspiration from the 'Feast of the Seven Fishes,' a culinary tradition celebrated by many Italian-Americans on Christmas Eve" said Hassner. "The 'Fancy' Feast of the Seven Fishes takes a twist on the tradition by incorporating different global flavors and cuisines that can be enjoyed one at a time throughout the holiday season."

Fancy Feast Holiday Spotify Playlist – Get any Feastivities party started in style with the help of Fancy Feast's Holiday Playlist on Spotify, which features eclectic holiday favorites from around the world performed by iconic international artists of the past and present.

This year's calendar is available online and at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $29.99.

Limited-Edition Ornament

Fancy Feast has been delighting cat lovers with a limited-edition holiday ornament to adorn their homes for the past 38 years. This year's design features miniature versions of the Fancy Feast white cat, a gold spoon, and Medleys can, which serve as a reminder to celebrate those small but oh-so-special moments with loved ones around the holidays.

Beginning November 1, 2022, cat lovers can order their limited-edition ornament by making a $3 donation to RedRover on Feastivities.com, while supplies last. The donations will support the Purple Leash Project, which aims to create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the nation.

For more information about Fancy Feast Feastivities, the advent calendar and the 2022 holiday ornament supporting the Purple Leash Project, visit www.Feastivities.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

Under each door in the Fancy Feast holiday advent calendar, cat lovers can access a globally-inspired Feastivities menu for humans and a holiday playlist on Spotify. (PRNewswire)

This year's Fancy Feast advent calendar includes new globally-inspired Medleys recipes for cats and a Feastivities menu for cat lovers, developed by Purina’s own in-house chef, Amanda Hassner. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purina