Eficode acquires Clearvision to take on UK and USA

As the biggest Atlassian partner in the world, Eficode bolsters its tooling services, including Eficode ROOT managed DevOps platform.

HELSINKI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has acquired Clearvision, a solutions provider for Atlassian, Git, and open-source tooling. The acquisition fortifies Eficode's presence in the United Kingdom and establishes Eficode in the United States. With Clearvision, Eficode will accelerate the adoption of its Eficode ROOT managed DevOps platform in the UK and the USA and will introduce its Agile and DevOps services to Clearvision's customers.

Award-winning partner in software development tools

Established in 1997, Clearvision has gained wide recognition throughout the years:

After the acquisition of Clearvision, Eficode is the largest Atlassian partner worldwide with 73 certified individuals and Platinum-level partnerships in 9 countries.

"Every business is becoming a software business. Clearvision has strong expertise in Atlassian, Git, and open-source tools. These skills and services reinforce our mission to build the future of software development," says Ilari Nurmi, Chief Executive Officer, Eficode. "We continue to match the diverse expertise of our people with the broadening customer base throughout Europe and the USA. We welcome Clearvision's talented employees and hundreds of customers to Eficode."

Innovative talents pairing modern software development tools and culture

Clearvision brings along to Eficode its impressive talent both in the UK and the USA. It provides personalized support, training, consultancy, and mentorship in Atlassian and GitLab tools.

"Clearvision joining Eficode is great news to our customers and our people. Our customers can improve their Agile and DevOps practices with Eficode's unique skills and services. At the same time, our people can offer their talent to more customers in more countries," says Gerry Tombs, CEO and Founder of Clearvision. "Together, we bring modern software development tools and practices to more businesses in the United Kingdom and the USA."

Eficode marches on to be the preferred DevOps and Agile partner

With the acquisition of Clearvision, Eficode serves over 1400 customers and is present in ten countries. Eficode's revenue now exceeds 140 million euros, most of which comes from outside Nordic countries. Clearvision's customers include notable brands such as Procter & Gamble, RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland), and Vodafone.

