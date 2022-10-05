GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.
September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Quarterly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Operating data *
Sep/22
Sep/21
% Var.
3Q22
3Q21
% Var.
9M22
9M21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
16,028
12,317
30.1 %
50,638
36,217
39.8 %
144,966
88,812
63.2 %
Seats (thousand)
2,785
2,150
29.5 %
8,481
6,401
32.5 %
25,257
15,652
61.4 %
ASK (million)
3,189
2,329
36.9 %
10,281
7,283
41.2 %
29,388
18,317
60.4 %
RPK (million)
2,605
1,842
41.4 %
8,360
5,931
41.0 %
23,510
14,955
57.2 %
Load factor
81.7 %
79.1 %
2.6 p.p
81.3 %
81.4 %
-0.1 p.p
80.0 %
81.6 %
-1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,211
1,654
33.7 %
6,949
4,991
39.2 %
19,558
12,408
57.6 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
15,337
12,317
24.5 %
48,713
36,217
34.5 %
140,951
88,812
58.7 %
Seats (thousand)
2,666
2,150
24.0 %
8,481
6,401
32.5 %
24,574
15,652
57.0 %
ASK (million)
2,866
2,329
23.0 %
9,325
7,283
28.0 %
27,523
18,317
50.3 %
RPK (million)
2,340
1,842
27.0 %
7,554
5,931
27.4 %
21,941
14,955
46.7 %
Load factor
81.7 %
79.1 %
2.6 p.p
81.0 %
81.4 %
-0.4 p.p
79.7 %
81.6 %
-1.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,115
1,654
27.9 %
6,675
4,991
33.8 %
18,982
12,408
53.0 %
International GOL
Departures
691
0
N.A
1,925
0
N.A
4,015
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
119
0
N.A
325
0
N.A
684
0
N.A
ASK (million)
323
0
N.A
956
0
N.A
1,864
0
N.A
RPK (million)
265
0
N.A
806
0
N.A
1,569
0
N.A
Load factor
82.0 %
0
N.A
84.3 %
0
N.A
84.2 %
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
96
0
N.A
274
0
N.A
575
0
N.A
On-time Departures
90.4 %
95.8 %
-5.4 p.p
92.7 %
96.3 %
-3.6 p.p
93.4 %
96.2 %
-2.8 p.p
Flight Completion
99.4 %
98.9 %
0.5 p.p
99.6 %
99.0 %
0.6 p.p
99.5 %
98.7 %
0.8 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.6
4.0
41.1 %
16.9
9.8
72.9 %
48.2
28.9
66.6 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
View original content:
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.