Timely new leadership development resources upskill MontCo leaders and PA women

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – The Lenserf Group (TLG) is pleased to announce selection by the Montgomery County Commissioners to provide leadership coaching and professional development training in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. TLG was one of ten distinguished firms to competitively receive the multi-year award. The county will now have access to executive coaching and innovative course offerings to bolster mental fitness and team resilience, improve communications, resolve conflict, and enhance how projects are managed.

"There is a need for county leaders to nimbly respond to more challenging situations. We are excited that we can deliver coaching and learning experiences that will have direct impact on how local government serves and resonant impact on the experience of families and constituents." Farnia Fresnel, CEO and Executive Coach.

October 6 marks the start of the 18th installment of the Pennsylvania Conference for Women. The Lenserf Group will once again join the International Coach Federation Coaches Corner. This resource provides the conference's 10,000 attendees an opportunity to receive on-the-spot career and leadership coaching with a certified executive coach.

Established in 2013 to coach female leaders in technology and finance, The Lenserf Group, Inc. (TLG) has transformed into a leadership and business coaching, training, and project management consulting firm serving small business to multi-national clients. Our historical client base extends across 31 countries. We help you to Exceed Your Potential through engaged people, conscious management, solid business practice, and aligned delivery. TLG is an EMSDC certified Minority and WBENC certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).

