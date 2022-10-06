Three Ways To Step Up Your Bone Health in Honor of World Osteoporosis Day on October 20th

Three Ways To Step Up Your Bone Health in Honor of World Osteoporosis Day on October 20th

Sunsweet Growers encourages consumers to enjoy prunes and healthy activities daily to benefit bone health

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Osteoporosis Day, Sunsweet Growers is reminding consumers to step up for bone health by adding bone-supporting foods and healthy activities to their everyday routine. Sunsweet is an official partner of World Osteoporosis Day, a globally recognized observance on October 20th organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to educate the public about the importance of bone health.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9086951-sunsweet-world-osteoporosis-day/

Bones stay healthy through a constant process of repair, renewal and mineral release. With age, the remodeling process can become unbalanced, and over time this leaves bones weaker. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that causes the bones to become weak and brittle, which increases the risk of them breaking. According to the IOF, it is estimated that worldwide an osteoporotic fracture occurs every three seconds.1 This is why Sunsweet wants to help spread the word about the importance of building strong bones. It's never too early or too late to improve bone health.

Here are three ways to step up for bone health:

Add prunes to your daily routine

Multiple research studies have shown that prunes are an important food-based option to support bone health across the lifespan. In a newly published study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that eating 5-6 prunes a day over twelve months preserved bone hip mineral density and reduced hip fracture risk in postmenopausal women.2 A separate, yearlong study also saw positive effects on markers of bone health after men ate 10-12 prunes per day for one year.3

Prunes have vitamins and minerals that likely work together to protect the bone, including fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, boron, copper and polyphenols.4 Plus, it's easy to add prunes into your daily snacks and meals. Check out the Sunsweet recipe page for ideas here . Multiple research studies have shown that prunes are an important food-based option to support bone health across the lifespan. In a newly published study in the, researchers found that eating 5-6 prunes a day over twelve months preserved bone hip mineral density and reduced hip fracture risk in postmenopausal women.A separate, yearlong study also saw positive effects on markers of bone health after men ate 10-12 prunes per day for one year.Prunes have vitamins and minerals that likely work together to protect the bone, including fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, boron, copper and polyphenols.Plus, it's easy to add prunes into your daily snacks and meals. Check out the Sunsweet recipe page for ideas Get in weekly activity

Creating a bone-healthy lifestyle can be more than eating healthy. Aiming to exercise at least 30 to 40 minutes, 3 to 4 times each week, with weight-bearing and resistance exercises can help support bone health. 5 Running, dancing, biking, playing tennis or weightlifting can all be fun ways to incorporate exercise into your weekly routine. Visit your doctor regularly

For specific recommendations and evaluations, visit your doctor regularly and know your risk factors. If you've had a previous fracture, have a family history of osteoporosis, or take specific medications that affect bone health, it's important to let your doctor know so they can assess and provide medical advice.6

"Incorporating regular exercise and bone-supportive foods like prunes into your everyday lifestyle is key to supporting bone health throughout your life," says Sunsweet partner, registered dietitian and exercise psychologist, Angie Asche, MS, RD, CSSD. "Whether it's a professional athlete or my family, I recommend tossing a few prune packs into a workout bag or purse for an on-the-go snack or adding to meals you're already eating. Prunes are versatile and easy to add to any daily routine!"

For more information on prunes and bone health, visit https://www.sunsweet.com/products/benefits-of-prunes .

About Sunsweet

Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 100 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits and juices. The Yuba City, Calif.-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is the worldwide leader in prunes and related products. The product portfolio includes a full line of dried fruit snacks and beverages, that help people achieve their wellness goals with healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com .

https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/sites/iofbonehealth/files/2019-06/2016_GapsAndSolutionsInBoneHealth_TR_English_1.pdf De Souza MJ, Strock NCA, Williams NI, Lee H, Koltun KJ, Rogers C, Ferruzzi MG, Nakatsu CH, Weaver C. Prunes preserve hip bone mineral density in a 12-month randomized controlled trial in postmenopausal women: the Prune Study. Am J Clin Nutr. 2022 Jul 7:nqac189. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqac189. Epub ahead of print. PMID:5798020. Hooshmand, et al. Effects of 12 Months Consumption of 100 g Dried Plum (Prunes) on Bone Biomarkers, Density, and Strength in Men. Journal of Medicinal Food. 2022 25:1, 40-47. Arjmandi, Bahram H et al. "Bone-Protective Effects of Dried Plum in Postmenopausal Women: Efficacy and Possible Mechanisms." Nutrients vol. 9,5 496. 14 May. 2017 , doi:10.3390/nu9050496 https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/sites/iofbonehealth/files/2022-08/5Steps_Infographic_1.pdf https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/about-osteoporosis

View original content:

SOURCE Sunsweet Growers Inc.