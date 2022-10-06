Used Aircraft Values Maintain Strength as Inventory Levels Recover from Historic Lows

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Used aircraft values continued rising in September as inventory levels exhibited an ongoing recovery, according to the latest Sandhills Global aviation industry market reports covering pre-owned turboprop, piston, and jet aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces. "Aircraft market segments continue to show strength despite a weakening economic outlook," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. This trend is exemplified by the used turboprop segment, in which asking values in September exceeded recent highs posted in May. The extended run of inventory increases, meanwhile, follows historic lows reached in early 2022.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory of turboprop aircraft has now increased for seven consecutive months, typically increasing 5% to 10% each month.

In September, used turboprop aircraft inventory increased 4.3% month-to-month but remains lower than last year, down 30.4% year-over-year.

Turboprop aircraft asking values reached new highs in September. Asking EVI increased 3.5% M/M and 33% YOY.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

In September, used jet inventory levels increased 3.7% M/M, marking eight consecutive months of increases. Inventory was up 14% YOY.

Asking values for used jet aircraft this September approached, but did not quite exceed, May 2022 highs. Asking EVI increased 3.4% M/M and 22.4% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Piston single aircraft asking values and inventory levels held steady in September.

Used inventory decreased 3.1% M/M and increased 33% YOY, while asking EVI decreased 0.4% M/M and increased 15.8% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

