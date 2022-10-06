You:Flourish and VXVY Mental Health partnership accelerates accessible LGBTQ+-affirming wellness and behavioral health solutions

The partnership bridges the gap between human-centered technology solutions and mental health, delivering immediate support into the hands of the LGBTQ+ community

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You:Flourish, the first wellness and behavioral health smartphone application designed specifically for the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, has partnered with VXVY Mental Health, a company that is transforming the digital mental health industry by accelerating the development, adoption and commercialization of products.

VXVY works closely with technology companies, health systems, employers and investors to harness the full potential of digital mental health and help bridge the gap between humane technology and evidence-based mental health treatment and prevention to bring the best solutions more rapidly to the marketplace. Reaching audiences who are in need of mental health support, VXVY works with clients to tailor digital mental health solutions that engage mental health professionals.

"Mental health treatment is inherently inefficient, and our system lacks the capacity to care for everyone who needs it — especially for historically underserved groups," said Matt Vogl, co-founder of VXVY. "Digital mental health has the potential to help fill that gap, but it is challenging to bring products to market that are engaging, effective and widely accessible. Our goal is to work with everyone in the field to help turn that potential into reality."

VXVY partners with organizations to automate processes to make care more efficient and effective through early intervention, treatment and recovery; technology-based diagnosis and assessment; and digitizing existing and new evidence-based treatment methodologies.

The partnership with VXVY accelerates You:Flourish's ability to effectively scale mental health solutions and get the app in the hands of anyone, anywhere, when they need it the most.

"Matt Vogl and the VXVY team understand the urgent need for accessible, affordable and scalable mental health solutions for the LGBTQ+ community," said You:Flourish Founder and CEO Steven Haden (he/him). "Imagine the possibility and positive impact on society when each individual of a marginalized community is empowered to contribute as their whole, authentic self; this starts with accessible, researched-based behavioral health support."

Working with the VXVY team and public health, wellness and behavioral health professionals, You:Flourish app users will customize a peer support community with shared intersectional identities, establish wellness goals, track daily habits and earn rewards for engagement.

A custom behavior change model supports adherence and accountability among users with intersectional identities and socioeconomic backgrounds. Promoting progress through positive reinforcement, You:Flourish empowers users to create, monitor and earn points for tracking their daily wellness activities. You:Flourish and its partners offers awards for point accumulation with the goal to motivate users and improve self-efficacy as individuals continue using the app to manage their wellness.

The content offered through the app's wellness hub considers parameters and guidelines developed by VXVY's team to ensure vetted content that supports users' well-being. Topics include nutrition, sleep, meditation/mindfulness, social media use and movement/yoga. All users will have access to research-based support on how to talk about mental health and substance use with loved ones, among other topics that will enhance the well-being of our users.

An essential app feature, which VXVY is supporting, is the directory of vetted mental health professionals who are trained to provide culturally relevant and LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health interventions.

"Due to systemic inequities, disparities and injustices, the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionately affected by physical and mental illnesses, is less likely to have health insurance, and experiences worse health outcomes compared to the general population," said Haden. "Despite being a population with pronounced mental health needs, LGBTQ+ individuals face a lack of culturally responsive and affirming providers, which further increases their obstacles to accessing and securing safe and high-quality care."

You:Flourish recently kicked off its public equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, empowering people to take action and address the significant mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community. The app is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

About You:Flourish



You:Flourish is a public benefit corporation balancing purpose and profit to bring wellness and affirming resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community. The You:Flourish smartphone application is created, curated and supported by Envision:You, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals through co-created community programming, advocacy engagement, public awareness campaigns and evidence-based training. CoPeace, an ESG holding company that invests in growing companies demonstrating social and environmental impact, is offering services, including fractional C-suite support, to You:Flourish. AppIt Ventures is leading the app's development. Visit www.you-flourish.com for more information.

About VXVY Mental Health



VXVY Mental Health is a digital mental health ecosystem that brings together technology innovators, investors, clinical providers, employers and health systems. We provide expert guidance to accelerate the development, adoption, commercialization and reimbursement of compelling, engaging and successful products. Through our membership model and network platform, we bring together innovators to successfully implement technology in real-world settings. This is essential to assess efficacy, identify paths to reimbursement and encourage adoption. The VXVY team has enhanced services and resources to help organizations build, use or invest in digital technology to improve overall mental health and well-being. Our deep knowledge of implementation provides a clear path to scale resources across the spectrum of prevention, treatment and recovery.

