160 Driving Academy Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its very first Location

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy celebrated the decennial anniversary of the company's very first CDL Training Academy location in Peoria, Ill.

160 Driving Academy, the national largest commercial driving school, celebrates their 10th Anniversary.

"Peoria is a special place for us. It's sort of hard to believe that we've been doing this for ten years and now we have 140 schools throughout the nation. It's unbelievably satisfying to see what we're doing as a company for so many people in need of jobs and getting into the trucking industry," said CEO, Steve Gold. Further speaking on the decade long accomplishment, he continued, "There's no shortage of demand for this vocation and everyone wants well trained, safe, drivers, and we are honored to provide this to the industry and the workforce."

The event for the Peoria Location occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. Commemorating the milestone achievement, notable attendees included Founder and CEO, Steve Gold, 160 Driving Academy Central Region Leadership Team, the Branch Team for the Peoria location, the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, local employment partners, media outlets, and several current and graduated students.

The Peoria Branch is located at 7815 N Knoxville Ave, Suite 15, Peoria, IL 61614.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000/annual, with tremendous growth potential

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2022 alone, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 140-school system. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have entrusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, the Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

160 Driving Academy Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the first Academy location in Peoria, Ill. (PRNewswire)

160 Driving Academy 10th Anniversary Official Logo (PRNewswire)

